Garden Grove, CA
12574 Green Willow Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

12574 Green Willow Drive

12574 Green Willow Dr · No Longer Available
Garden Grove
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location

12574 Green Willow Dr, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Located in the gated community of Bixby Green. Completely remodeled 3 BR. 2.5 Baths, with laundry. Spacious open floor plan, newly upgraded baths, kitchen new wood laminate flooring thru out downstairs, and new carpet thru out upstairs. Fresh paint, like new! Galley kitchen features KRAFT MAID cabinets, granite countertops, updated appliance and opens to an eat in nook and an additional formal dining area off the living room. The living room features crown molding and a large slider leading to a private terrace. The Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and attaches to a the remodeled, upgraded master bath The two additional bedrooms are generous in area, one with a walk in closet. ( could be 2nd master). The additional full bathroom has also been remodeled. Additional upgrades include all new windows, and recessed lighting. There are two assigned parking areas and great amount of guest parking. One assigned parking area is covered carport with adjacent storage. . Lovely pool and spa area and meticulous grounds ,waling distance to award winning schools, parks and easy access to freeways to LA and Orange county. PLEASE NO SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12574 Green Willow Drive have any available units?
12574 Green Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12574 Green Willow Drive have?
Some of 12574 Green Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12574 Green Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12574 Green Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12574 Green Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12574 Green Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12574 Green Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12574 Green Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 12574 Green Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12574 Green Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12574 Green Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12574 Green Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 12574 Green Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12574 Green Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12574 Green Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12574 Green Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
