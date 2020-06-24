12574 Green Willow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub

Located in the gated community of Bixby Green. Completely remodeled 3 BR. 2.5 Baths, with laundry. Spacious open floor plan, newly upgraded baths, kitchen new wood laminate flooring thru out downstairs, and new carpet thru out upstairs. Fresh paint, like new! Galley kitchen features KRAFT MAID cabinets, granite countertops, updated appliance and opens to an eat in nook and an additional formal dining area off the living room. The living room features crown molding and a large slider leading to a private terrace. The Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and attaches to a the remodeled, upgraded master bath The two additional bedrooms are generous in area, one with a walk in closet. ( could be 2nd master). The additional full bathroom has also been remodeled. Additional upgrades include all new windows, and recessed lighting. There are two assigned parking areas and great amount of guest parking. One assigned parking area is covered carport with adjacent storage. . Lovely pool and spa area and meticulous grounds ,waling distance to award winning schools, parks and easy access to freeways to LA and Orange county. PLEASE NO SMOKERS