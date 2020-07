Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities

This home is a must see. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen boars light wood cabinets,granite counter tops and separate eating area. Living room boasts quaint fireplace. Off the living room is a large master bedroom with walk in closet and 3/4 bath. 3 spacious bedrooms are located down the hall, one with in-suite bathroom. All bathrooms have granite counters and tile flooring. Near Schools, restaurants, entertainment.