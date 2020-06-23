12382 Turquoise Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Our Pacific Shores Condo in North PB is like living an EVERYDAY VACATION. Ideal couples retreat, business stay, short-term residencies, or staycation that is perfect for up to 2 adults.



LUXURY LIVING REFINEMENTS

This third floor, top unit is the most desirable unit in the complex, offering extra added privacy in the corner of the building over looking the beautiful courtyard and pool. West Facing exposure provides for lots of sunlight.



Fully remodeled with over $10K in upgrades in 2014!



Other features/upgrades of this light & airy home include 100% pure leather sofa, , workstation, slab granite counters, gorgeous honed travertine flooring in kitchen & bathroom, mirrored wardrobe doors, custom wood slat blinds & drapes, maple cabinetry in kitchen & bath, stainless steel oven & refrigerator, built-in microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, electric wall unit heaters, & custom paint.



Just bring the clothes on your back! This comes fully furnished, including full kitchen (dishware/pots/pans/etc), bed linens, bath towels, cleaning supplies, & more!



***ALL NECESSARY UTILITIES INCLUDED, electricity, wifi, water, trash & community maintenance. However, please note! We no longer provide basic cable! We have great wifi internet and a smart TV so you can use it for your own internet accounts (example: Netflix) but we have decided to cut the cord on 24 hour news, etc. so please be advised -- also, NO landline telephone (mobile service is good in this complex)



Bonus! Two Bikes and bike locks provided for beach cruising! NOTE: Bikes must be locked in the garage - I will charge your deposit replacement value if the bike is stolen because you failed to lock it in the garage (I provide a heavy duty chain and lock for this purpose) PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE do not forget to lock the bike in the garage!



SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS

- 1 CA King Tempur-Pedic bed (sleeps 2)

***Dogs considered (small and quiet only)

***1 gated reserved parking space (n