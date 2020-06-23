All apartments in Garden Grove
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12382 Turquoise Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12382 Turquoise Street

12382 Turquoise Street · No Longer Available
Location

12382 Turquoise Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Our Pacific Shores Condo in North PB is like living an EVERYDAY VACATION. Ideal couples retreat, business stay, short-term residencies, or staycation that is perfect for up to 2 adults.

LUXURY LIVING REFINEMENTS
This third floor, top unit is the most desirable unit in the complex, offering extra added privacy in the corner of the building over looking the beautiful courtyard and pool. West Facing exposure provides for lots of sunlight.

Fully remodeled with over $10K in upgrades in 2014!

Other features/upgrades of this light & airy home include 100% pure leather sofa, , workstation, slab granite counters, gorgeous honed travertine flooring in kitchen & bathroom, mirrored wardrobe doors, custom wood slat blinds & drapes, maple cabinetry in kitchen & bath, stainless steel oven & refrigerator, built-in microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, electric wall unit heaters, & custom paint.

Just bring the clothes on your back! This comes fully furnished, including full kitchen (dishware/pots/pans/etc), bed linens, bath towels, cleaning supplies, & more!

***ALL NECESSARY UTILITIES INCLUDED, electricity, wifi, water, trash & community maintenance. However, please note! We no longer provide basic cable! We have great wifi internet and a smart TV so you can use it for your own internet accounts (example: Netflix) but we have decided to cut the cord on 24 hour news, etc. so please be advised -- also, NO landline telephone (mobile service is good in this complex)

Bonus! Two Bikes and bike locks provided for beach cruising! NOTE: Bikes must be locked in the garage - I will charge your deposit replacement value if the bike is stolen because you failed to lock it in the garage (I provide a heavy duty chain and lock for this purpose) PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE do not forget to lock the bike in the garage!

SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS
- 1 CA King Tempur-Pedic bed (sleeps 2)
***Dogs considered (small and quiet only)
***1 gated reserved parking space (n

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12382 Turquoise Street have any available units?
12382 Turquoise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12382 Turquoise Street have?
Some of 12382 Turquoise Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12382 Turquoise Street currently offering any rent specials?
12382 Turquoise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12382 Turquoise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12382 Turquoise Street is pet friendly.
Does 12382 Turquoise Street offer parking?
Yes, 12382 Turquoise Street offers parking.
Does 12382 Turquoise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12382 Turquoise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12382 Turquoise Street have a pool?
Yes, 12382 Turquoise Street has a pool.
Does 12382 Turquoise Street have accessible units?
No, 12382 Turquoise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12382 Turquoise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12382 Turquoise Street has units with dishwashers.
