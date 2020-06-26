12271 Morrie Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/07/19 $3150 - Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 baths - Quiet and Safe - Property Id: 132259



Beautiful house in safe neighborhood. Gorgeous kitchen with white vintage washed cabinets, mosaic glass and tile back splash, customer granite counter top. Recessed lighting throughout the house, lovely crown molding, lots of storage space and dark hardwood floors. 2 cars attached garage with laundry hookup.

Great for family, good school district, walking distance to shopping centers, quiet neighborhood, RV/boat parking, huge lot, large back yard and front yard.



This is a wonderful home for well-qualified tenants

