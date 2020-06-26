All apartments in Garden Grove
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12271 Morrie Ln
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

12271 Morrie Ln

12271 Morrie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12271 Morrie Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/07/19 $3150 - Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 baths - Quiet and Safe - Property Id: 132259

Beautiful house in safe neighborhood. Gorgeous kitchen with white vintage washed cabinets, mosaic glass and tile back splash, customer granite counter top. Recessed lighting throughout the house, lovely crown molding, lots of storage space and dark hardwood floors. 2 cars attached garage with laundry hookup.
Great for family, good school district, walking distance to shopping centers, quiet neighborhood, RV/boat parking, huge lot, large back yard and front yard.

This is a wonderful home for well-qualified tenants
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132259
Property Id 132259

(RLNE4974192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12271 Morrie Ln have any available units?
12271 Morrie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12271 Morrie Ln have?
Some of 12271 Morrie Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12271 Morrie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12271 Morrie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12271 Morrie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12271 Morrie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12271 Morrie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12271 Morrie Ln offers parking.
Does 12271 Morrie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12271 Morrie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12271 Morrie Ln have a pool?
No, 12271 Morrie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12271 Morrie Ln have accessible units?
No, 12271 Morrie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12271 Morrie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12271 Morrie Ln has units with dishwashers.
