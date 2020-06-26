12271 Morrie Ln

Amenities
Available 07/07/19 $3150 - Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 baths - Quiet and Safe - Property Id: 132259
Beautiful house in safe neighborhood. Gorgeous kitchen with white vintage washed cabinets, mosaic glass and tile back splash, customer granite counter top. Recessed lighting throughout the house, lovely crown molding, lots of storage space and dark hardwood floors. 2 cars attached garage with laundry hookup.
Great for family, good school district, walking distance to shopping centers, quiet neighborhood, RV/boat parking, huge lot, large back yard and front yard.
This is a wonderful home for well-qualified tenants
