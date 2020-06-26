All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12111 Turquoise Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12111 Turquoise Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

12111 Turquoise Street

12111 Turquoise Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12111 Turquoise Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ntemporary Home in Superb West Garden Grove Area. Bright Living/Dining Room with Romantic Stone Face Fireplace Opened to Kitchen & Breakfast Bar. New Modern Kitchen w/ Beautiful Stone Counter Tops, White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Designer's Tile Back Splash, Pendant & Recessed Lighting. Downstairs: Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom , 1 More BR, and Hallway BA. Upstairs: Large Den with Balcony Off, 2nd Master Suit with Walk-in Closet & Private Balcony, Master BA with Double Sinks, and 1 More BR. Recently Upgraded Wood Flooring, Dual Pane Windows/ Sliding Doors, Doors, Fresh Paint Interior/ Exterior, Central AC/ Heater, Water Heater, Roll up Garage Door, Can Lights, Mirrored Closet Doors, Base Boards, Fixtures and Much More Beautiful Bathrooms with New Sinks/ Cabinets/ Floors/Designer Tiles/ Shower Booth/ Bath Tub/ Shampoo Niche/ Toilets/ Back Splash/ Faucets/ Mirrors & Much More. Laundry Area Inside, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to Interior. Good Size Back Yard with Built in BBQ and Covered Patio. Great Curb Appeal, Huge Drive Way. Great Schools! Close to Shopping & Schools, Easy Access to Fwys. (NO PET POLICY)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 Turquoise Street have any available units?
12111 Turquoise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12111 Turquoise Street have?
Some of 12111 Turquoise Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 Turquoise Street currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Turquoise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Turquoise Street pet-friendly?
No, 12111 Turquoise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12111 Turquoise Street offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Turquoise Street offers parking.
Does 12111 Turquoise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Turquoise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Turquoise Street have a pool?
No, 12111 Turquoise Street does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Turquoise Street have accessible units?
No, 12111 Turquoise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Turquoise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12111 Turquoise Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles