12111 Turquoise Street

Amenities

ntemporary Home in Superb West Garden Grove Area. Bright Living/Dining Room with Romantic Stone Face Fireplace Opened to Kitchen & Breakfast Bar. New Modern Kitchen w/ Beautiful Stone Counter Tops, White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Designer's Tile Back Splash, Pendant & Recessed Lighting. Downstairs: Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom , 1 More BR, and Hallway BA. Upstairs: Large Den with Balcony Off, 2nd Master Suit with Walk-in Closet & Private Balcony, Master BA with Double Sinks, and 1 More BR. Recently Upgraded Wood Flooring, Dual Pane Windows/ Sliding Doors, Doors, Fresh Paint Interior/ Exterior, Central AC/ Heater, Water Heater, Roll up Garage Door, Can Lights, Mirrored Closet Doors, Base Boards, Fixtures and Much More Beautiful Bathrooms with New Sinks/ Cabinets/ Floors/Designer Tiles/ Shower Booth/ Bath Tub/ Shampoo Niche/ Toilets/ Back Splash/ Faucets/ Mirrors & Much More. Laundry Area Inside, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to Interior. Good Size Back Yard with Built in BBQ and Covered Patio. Great Curb Appeal, Huge Drive Way. Great Schools! Close to Shopping & Schools, Easy Access to Fwys. (NO PET POLICY)