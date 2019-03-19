All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

12075 Stonegate Lane

12075 Stonegate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12075 Stonegate Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Come see this beautiful townhouse! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home welcomes you and your living mates into a space that features a large living room, fireplace, and ready-to-go kitchen! Kitchen appliances include a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Both bedrooms feature large wall closets, and the master bedroom has mirror closets with an attached bathroom. For your added convenience, the unit has a washer/dryer unit included along with a 2-car enclosed garage space. There is also ample backyard space in between the unit and garage - perfect to host some friends for a nice wine night.

Pets are allowed with a deposit of $40/mo. for the 1st pet and $20 per month for each additional pet. Don't forget to enjoy your private balcony on one of the second floor bedroom! Check out this home today!

Community amenities include pool hot tube and tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12075 Stonegate Lane have any available units?
12075 Stonegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12075 Stonegate Lane have?
Some of 12075 Stonegate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12075 Stonegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12075 Stonegate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12075 Stonegate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12075 Stonegate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12075 Stonegate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12075 Stonegate Lane offers parking.
Does 12075 Stonegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12075 Stonegate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12075 Stonegate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12075 Stonegate Lane has a pool.
Does 12075 Stonegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 12075 Stonegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12075 Stonegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12075 Stonegate Lane has units with dishwashers.

