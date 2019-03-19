12075 Stonegate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Come see this beautiful townhouse! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home welcomes you and your living mates into a space that features a large living room, fireplace, and ready-to-go kitchen! Kitchen appliances include a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Both bedrooms feature large wall closets, and the master bedroom has mirror closets with an attached bathroom. For your added convenience, the unit has a washer/dryer unit included along with a 2-car enclosed garage space. There is also ample backyard space in between the unit and garage - perfect to host some friends for a nice wine night.



Pets are allowed with a deposit of $40/mo. for the 1st pet and $20 per month for each additional pet. Don't forget to enjoy your private balcony on one of the second floor bedroom! Check out this home today!



Community amenities include pool hot tube and tennis courts!