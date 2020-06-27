All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

11965 Sycamore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11965 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
**GARDEN GROVE HOME **Beautiful Custom Home Corner Lot - Newly Built - AVAIL NOW - Large & Spacious 2 lofts!! - This home is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management

Interior Features:
Large spacious open kitchen with Island, granite counters, hardwood floors, breakfast bar
Formal Living room and Family Room
2 car attached garage
Large patio area with stamped concrete - very private
Upstairs offers a bonus room/loft
3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms
Master bedroom offers a very spacious bathroom
walk in closets
Laundry room is located upstairs

Exterior Features:
Gated community
Pool/Spa
Beautiful landscaping
Ample guest parking

AVAILABLE for a 1 year term
$2850.00 rent
$2850.00 sec deposit
PLEASE no pets - service animals ok
LRS is an equal housing provider and we comply with all fair housing laws

For a property tour, please contact Sheila
Sheila@lsrm.com
949.423.8669

Applications submitted on line at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com

(RLNE3683627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11965 Sycamore Lane have any available units?
11965 Sycamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11965 Sycamore Lane have?
Some of 11965 Sycamore Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11965 Sycamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11965 Sycamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11965 Sycamore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11965 Sycamore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11965 Sycamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11965 Sycamore Lane offers parking.
Does 11965 Sycamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11965 Sycamore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11965 Sycamore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11965 Sycamore Lane has a pool.
Does 11965 Sycamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 11965 Sycamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11965 Sycamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11965 Sycamore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
