11965 Sycamore Lane

**GARDEN GROVE HOME **Beautiful Custom Home Corner Lot - Newly Built - AVAIL NOW - Large & Spacious 2 lofts!! - This home is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management



Interior Features:

Large spacious open kitchen with Island, granite counters, hardwood floors, breakfast bar

Formal Living room and Family Room

2 car attached garage

Large patio area with stamped concrete - very private

Upstairs offers a bonus room/loft

3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms

Master bedroom offers a very spacious bathroom

walk in closets

Laundry room is located upstairs



Exterior Features:

Gated community

Pool/Spa

Beautiful landscaping

Ample guest parking



AVAILABLE for a 1 year term

$2850.00 rent

$2850.00 sec deposit

PLEASE no pets - service animals ok

LRS is an equal housing provider and we comply with all fair housing laws



For a property tour, please contact Sheila

Sheila@lsrm.com

949.423.8669



Applications submitted on line at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com



