Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11871 Samuel Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:21 PM

11871 Samuel Drive

11871 Samuel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11871 Samuel Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Bright remodeled home centrally located in Garden Grove. This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with tons of natural light from the many windows throughout. Stairs lead you up to an unique master retreat with its own soaking tub, walk-in closet, romantic fireplace and private balcony perfect to relax privately away from the rest of the household. The downstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths all of which have been upgraded top to bottom. Throughout the home you will find that no expense has been spared in upgrading with recessed lighting, new paint, new flooring and modern fixtures. The kitchen has a window that opens into the backyard and is open to the family room with tons of counter space and storage. The backyard is an entertainers delight complete with a bbq area. One of the wonderfully unique features is the beautiful sunroom complete with indoor planters that will have you enjoying the outdoors year round regardless of the weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11871 Samuel Drive have any available units?
11871 Samuel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11871 Samuel Drive have?
Some of 11871 Samuel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11871 Samuel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11871 Samuel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11871 Samuel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11871 Samuel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11871 Samuel Drive offer parking?
No, 11871 Samuel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11871 Samuel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11871 Samuel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11871 Samuel Drive have a pool?
No, 11871 Samuel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11871 Samuel Drive have accessible units?
No, 11871 Samuel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11871 Samuel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11871 Samuel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
