11871 Samuel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Bright remodeled home centrally located in Garden Grove. This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with tons of natural light from the many windows throughout. Stairs lead you up to an unique master retreat with its own soaking tub, walk-in closet, romantic fireplace and private balcony perfect to relax privately away from the rest of the household. The downstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths all of which have been upgraded top to bottom. Throughout the home you will find that no expense has been spared in upgrading with recessed lighting, new paint, new flooring and modern fixtures. The kitchen has a window that opens into the backyard and is open to the family room with tons of counter space and storage. The backyard is an entertainers delight complete with a bbq area. One of the wonderfully unique features is the beautiful sunroom complete with indoor planters that will have you enjoying the outdoors year round regardless of the weather.