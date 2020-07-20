All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11722 Barclay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11722 Barclay Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

11722 Barclay Dr

11722 Barclay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11722 Barclay Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11722 Barclay Dr Available 07/31/20 Coming Soon: Renovated 3Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Check out this great 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Fi6wyKD8at5

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/V1lmYgjqr3k

Property is being listed with NO GARAGE. No garage access will be given to tenants. Parking in driveway okay...2 spots.

This renovated single level 3 bed 2 bath home is a true must see! Welcoming living room is flooded with natural light, with its high ceilings and skylights, it really makes for a spacious main living quarters. Kitchen with recessed lights, leads to inside laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups, guest bath with shower, and guest bedroom. On the other side of the house we have 2 nice sized bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans, and a full guest bathroom. Large tranquil backyard that is well maintained and perfect for outside gatherings.

Sorry NO pets.

**PLEASE NOTE: -NO GARAGE- property does not include garage. There is plenty driveway parking, but garage will not be available for tenant use.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For more information contact: Sandra@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 Barclay Dr have any available units?
11722 Barclay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11722 Barclay Dr have?
Some of 11722 Barclay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11722 Barclay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11722 Barclay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 Barclay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11722 Barclay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11722 Barclay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11722 Barclay Dr offers parking.
Does 11722 Barclay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 Barclay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 Barclay Dr have a pool?
No, 11722 Barclay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11722 Barclay Dr have accessible units?
No, 11722 Barclay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 Barclay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11722 Barclay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconiesGarden Grove Cheap Places
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles