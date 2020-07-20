Amenities

11722 Barclay Dr Available 07/31/20 Coming Soon: Renovated 3Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



Check out this great 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Fi6wyKD8at5



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/V1lmYgjqr3k



Property is being listed with NO GARAGE. No garage access will be given to tenants. Parking in driveway okay...2 spots.



This renovated single level 3 bed 2 bath home is a true must see! Welcoming living room is flooded with natural light, with its high ceilings and skylights, it really makes for a spacious main living quarters. Kitchen with recessed lights, leads to inside laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups, guest bath with shower, and guest bedroom. On the other side of the house we have 2 nice sized bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans, and a full guest bathroom. Large tranquil backyard that is well maintained and perfect for outside gatherings.



Sorry NO pets.



**PLEASE NOTE: -NO GARAGE- property does not include garage. There is plenty driveway parking, but garage will not be available for tenant use.



