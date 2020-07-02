11671 Jewel Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fully Furnished, Highly Upgraded, Quiet Cul-De-Sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, pool home with a huge back yard private oasis. From the new kitchen with top of the line slate color appliances and quartz counter topped Truffle Espresso kitchen cabinets to the new Antique Maple hardwood flooring throughout the hallway and bedrooms, this home has attended to every detail. This home features a massive open concept living, dining and kitchen area opens up to your own private pool and fully landscaped backyard with fruit trees. The warm brick fireplace offers the perfect centerpiece to the large living/entertaining area under tall vaulted, open beam ceilings. With the all the bedrooms separated from the living areas, this home was truly designed for optimal lifestyle. Close to shopping, transportation and freeway access.You will love coming home to your new home.