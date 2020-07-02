All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

11671 Jewel Lane

11671 Jewel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11671 Jewel Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fully Furnished, Highly Upgraded, Quiet Cul-De-Sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, pool home with a huge back yard private oasis. From the new kitchen with top of the line slate color appliances and quartz counter topped Truffle Espresso kitchen cabinets to the new Antique Maple hardwood flooring throughout the hallway and bedrooms, this home has attended to every detail. This home features a massive open concept living, dining and kitchen area opens up to your own private pool and fully landscaped backyard with fruit trees. The warm brick fireplace offers the perfect centerpiece to the large living/entertaining area under tall vaulted, open beam ceilings. With the all the bedrooms separated from the living areas, this home was truly designed for optimal lifestyle. Close to shopping, transportation and freeway access.You will love coming home to your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11671 Jewel Lane have any available units?
11671 Jewel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11671 Jewel Lane have?
Some of 11671 Jewel Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11671 Jewel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11671 Jewel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11671 Jewel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11671 Jewel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11671 Jewel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11671 Jewel Lane offers parking.
Does 11671 Jewel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11671 Jewel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11671 Jewel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11671 Jewel Lane has a pool.
Does 11671 Jewel Lane have accessible units?
No, 11671 Jewel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11671 Jewel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11671 Jewel Lane has units with dishwashers.

