All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11242 Dallas Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11242 Dallas Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

11242 Dallas Dr

11242 Dallas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

11242 Dallas Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Garden Grove with Attached 2 car Garage - Upgraded Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Garden Grove with Attached 2 car garage on Corner Lot

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Saturday Evening 10/12/19 We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 1:00pm - 2:00pm. There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

New Kitchen
New SS appliances
New Paint
New Flooring
Kitchen features Tile counter tops
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Hall Linen Closet
In garage Washer / Dryer Hook-ups
Large Back covered patio
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2 car Garage

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5176011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 Dallas Dr have any available units?
11242 Dallas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11242 Dallas Dr have?
Some of 11242 Dallas Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 Dallas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11242 Dallas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 Dallas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11242 Dallas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11242 Dallas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11242 Dallas Dr offers parking.
Does 11242 Dallas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11242 Dallas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 Dallas Dr have a pool?
No, 11242 Dallas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11242 Dallas Dr have accessible units?
No, 11242 Dallas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 Dallas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11242 Dallas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles