11242 Dallas Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Garden Grove with Attached 2 car Garage - Upgraded Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Garden Grove with Attached 2 car garage on Corner Lot



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Saturday Evening 10/12/19 We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 1:00pm - 2:00pm. There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



New Kitchen

New SS appliances

New Paint

New Flooring

Kitchen features Tile counter tops

Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom

Hall Linen Closet

In garage Washer / Dryer Hook-ups

Large Back covered patio

Central A/C and Heat

Attached 2 car Garage



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE5176011)