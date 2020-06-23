All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11191 Palma Vista St

11191 Palma Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

11191 Palma Vista Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Ranch - Property Id: 101168

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch
Cul de Sac, Quiet Neighborhood
2 Car Garage
Living room with Fireplace
Large Family room with panoramic windows
Nice sized kitchen with new dishwasher and stove
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Beautiful restored wood floors throughout
Large backyard for entertaining
Close to shopping, Disneyland, Anaheim stadium, beaches.

No Pets

First month's rent and $2850 deposit

Contact Joe 714 396-0666
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101168
Property Id 101168

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11191 Palma Vista St have any available units?
11191 Palma Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11191 Palma Vista St have?
Some of 11191 Palma Vista St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11191 Palma Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
11191 Palma Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11191 Palma Vista St pet-friendly?
No, 11191 Palma Vista St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11191 Palma Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 11191 Palma Vista St offers parking.
Does 11191 Palma Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11191 Palma Vista St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11191 Palma Vista St have a pool?
No, 11191 Palma Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 11191 Palma Vista St have accessible units?
No, 11191 Palma Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 11191 Palma Vista St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11191 Palma Vista St has units with dishwashers.
