11191 Palma Vista St

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom Ranch - Property Id: 101168
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch
Cul de Sac, Quiet Neighborhood
2 Car Garage
Living room with Fireplace
Large Family room with panoramic windows
Nice sized kitchen with new dishwasher and stove
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Beautiful restored wood floors throughout
Large backyard for entertaining
Close to shopping, Disneyland, Anaheim stadium, beaches.
No Pets
First month's rent and $2850 deposit
Contact Joe 714 396-0666
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101168
Property Id 101168
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4717905)