10621 Lakeside Drive S

Gorgeous 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home on a single level in the desirable gated community of Lakeside in Garden Grove. This home has an amazing location and view in the complex where you hear the relaxing flowing water stream below and see lushes’ trees surrounding the unit. From the moment you enter the door, you’ll know your search is over. You’ll be greeted by the invited living room with an abundant natural lighting and tranquil outdoor views of the lush trees and water streams from the large sliding doors. The entire home has beautiful laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. The kitchen opens to the living and dining areas for the spacious open floor plan which is great for family gathering and entertaining. The kitchen has stainless-steel gas range, and dishwasher. Continuing down the hallway you have the remodeled huge master bedroom with a huge walk-closet and remodeled master bathroom. Master bedroom also has it’s own private patio. Great for your very own relaxation. The additional spacious bedroom has great views of the streams as well. Good size remodeled full size guest bathroom. Two assigned covered carport spaces are located nearby along with extra guest parking. The community offers two gated pool/spa areas and beautifully maintained common areas with mature trees and landscape. Laundry closet in the patio. Lakeside community is located near Downtown Garden Grove, Historical Main Street, shopping, restaurants, and Civic Center.