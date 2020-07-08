All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:19 PM

10621 Lakeside Drive S

10621 Lakeside Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Gorgeous 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home on a single level in the desirable gated community of Lakeside in Garden Grove. This home has an amazing location and view in the complex where you hear the relaxing flowing water stream below and see lushes’ trees surrounding the unit. From the moment you enter the door, you’ll know your search is over. You’ll be greeted by the invited living room with an abundant natural lighting and tranquil outdoor views of the lush trees and water streams from the large sliding doors. The entire home has beautiful laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. The kitchen opens to the living and dining areas for the spacious open floor plan which is great for family gathering and entertaining. The kitchen has stainless-steel gas range, and dishwasher. Continuing down the hallway you have the remodeled huge master bedroom with a huge walk-closet and remodeled master bathroom. Master bedroom also has it’s own private patio. Great for your very own relaxation. The additional spacious bedroom has great views of the streams as well. Good size remodeled full size guest bathroom. Two assigned covered carport spaces are located nearby along with extra guest parking. The community offers two gated pool/spa areas and beautifully maintained common areas with mature trees and landscape. Laundry closet in the patio. Lakeside community is located near Downtown Garden Grove, Historical Main Street, shopping, restaurants, and Civic Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Lakeside Drive S have any available units?
10621 Lakeside Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Lakeside Drive S have?
Some of 10621 Lakeside Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Lakeside Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Lakeside Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Lakeside Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 10621 Lakeside Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10621 Lakeside Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Lakeside Drive S offers parking.
Does 10621 Lakeside Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Lakeside Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Lakeside Drive S have a pool?
Yes, 10621 Lakeside Drive S has a pool.
Does 10621 Lakeside Drive S have accessible units?
No, 10621 Lakeside Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Lakeside Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10621 Lakeside Drive S has units with dishwashers.

