Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

10540 Lakeside Drive North Unit D

10540 Lakeside Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

10540 Lakeside Drive North, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 1,450-square-foot condo in Garden Grove. This airy and unfurnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo unit features hardwood flooring, white and beige walls, and high vaulted ceilings. The amazing, open-plan, kitchen is complete with smooth granite countertop, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bathrooms have a bathtub and shower combos partitioned by a shower curtain, and vanity cabinet with a makeup station; one has a walk-in closet. In-unit washer and dryer are provided along with central A/C and electric heating.

The unit comes with 2 assigned covered parking spots.

Enjoy your free time with family or friends on the balcony outside.

Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays the electricity and gas. The water and trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Free use of the shared swimming pool, Jacuzzi, stream, and its near public transportation stops!

Nearby parks: Euclid Park, Community Center Park, and Faylane Park.

Nearby Schools:
Ethel M. Evans Elementary School - 0.43 mile, 8/10
Dr. Walter C. Ralston Intermediate School - 0.32 mile, 7/10
Garden Grove High School - 0.77 mile, 8/10
Sunnyside Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
56 Garden Grove Orange - 0.4 mile
37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.5 mile
35 Costa Mesa Fullerton - 0.5 mile
54 Garden Grove Orange - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5203634)

