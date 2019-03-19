10540 Lakeside Drive North Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 1,450-square-foot condo in Garden Grove. This airy and unfurnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo unit features hardwood flooring, white and beige walls, and high vaulted ceilings. The amazing, open-plan, kitchen is complete with smooth granite countertop, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bathrooms have a bathtub and shower combos partitioned by a shower curtain, and vanity cabinet with a makeup station; one has a walk-in closet. In-unit washer and dryer are provided along with central A/C and electric heating.



The unit comes with 2 assigned covered parking spots.



Enjoy your free time with family or friends on the balcony outside.



Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays the electricity and gas. The water and trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Free use of the shared swimming pool, Jacuzzi, stream, and its near public transportation stops!



Nearby parks: Euclid Park, Community Center Park, and Faylane Park.



Nearby Schools:

Ethel M. Evans Elementary School - 0.43 mile, 8/10

Dr. Walter C. Ralston Intermediate School - 0.32 mile, 7/10

Garden Grove High School - 0.77 mile, 8/10

Sunnyside Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 9/10



Bus lines:

56 Garden Grove Orange - 0.4 mile

37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.5 mile

35 Costa Mesa Fullerton - 0.5 mile

54 Garden Grove Orange - 0.6 mile



