Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

10525 Carol Lane

10525 Carol Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10525 Carol Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo with Den in Garden Grove - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.

This open condo has 3 bedrooms plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms and boasts some of these great features:

*2 car attached garage
*Central AC
*fresh paint
*fireplace
*hardwood style laminate flooring throughout
*granite counter tops
*vaulted ceilings
*recessed lighting
*ceiling fans
*stainless steel dishwasher
*microwave
*his and her bathroom sinks
*attic
*community pet area
*community pool

Conveniently located just minutes to multiple Elementary and Intermediate schools, Garden Grove High School, The Promenade, Regal Garden Grove, Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove, shopping and dining.

Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5036602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10525 Carol Lane have any available units?
10525 Carol Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10525 Carol Lane have?
Some of 10525 Carol Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10525 Carol Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10525 Carol Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 Carol Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10525 Carol Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10525 Carol Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10525 Carol Lane offers parking.
Does 10525 Carol Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10525 Carol Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 Carol Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10525 Carol Lane has a pool.
Does 10525 Carol Lane have accessible units?
No, 10525 Carol Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 Carol Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10525 Carol Lane has units with dishwashers.
