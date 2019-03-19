10525 Carol Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo with Den in Garden Grove - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.



This open condo has 3 bedrooms plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms and boasts some of these great features:



*2 car attached garage

*Central AC

*fresh paint

*fireplace

*hardwood style laminate flooring throughout

*granite counter tops

*vaulted ceilings

*recessed lighting

*ceiling fans

*stainless steel dishwasher

*microwave

*his and her bathroom sinks

*attic

*community pet area

*community pool



Conveniently located just minutes to multiple Elementary and Intermediate schools, Garden Grove High School, The Promenade, Regal Garden Grove, Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove, shopping and dining.



Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5036602)