10421 Dakota Avenue

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath cul-de-sac home on a large lot. - Remodeled top to bottom - this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Garden Grove home has everything you could want!
Amenities include:
* Brand new kitchen features white wood cabinets, beautiful white quartz countertops, ceramic sink with new faucet, new black finish oven, stove and dishwasher, recessed lighting and hardwood laminate flooring.
* Separate dining area adjacent to kitchen.
* Three spacious bedrooms including the master with attached remodeled bathroom. All feature neutral carpeting and large closets with new 6 panel sliding doors.
* Main bathroom completely redone with new tub/shower enclosure and fixtures, new cabinet and sink, new toilet and new mirror and lighting.
* Designer touches include fresh new paint, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring recessed lighting, new blinds and six-panel doors throughout the home.
* CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, new furnace and new water heater.
* Two car garage with automatic garage opener, abundant storage, easily accessible laundry hookups and a large driveway in front.
* Massive pie shaped backyard features new concrete patio, a big lawn with automatic sprinklers and new fencing around the perimeter. Super private - an entertainers delight.
* Gardener provided.
* Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to all major freeways.
