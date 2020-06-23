All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
/
10421 Dakota Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10421 Dakota Avenue

10421 Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10421 Dakota Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath cul-de-sac home on a large lot. - Remodeled top to bottom - this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Garden Grove home has everything you could want!
Amenities include:
* Brand new kitchen features white wood cabinets, beautiful white quartz countertops, ceramic sink with new faucet, new black finish oven, stove and dishwasher, recessed lighting and hardwood laminate flooring.
* Separate dining area adjacent to kitchen.
* Three spacious bedrooms including the master with attached remodeled bathroom. All feature neutral carpeting and large closets with new 6 panel sliding doors.
* Main bathroom completely redone with new tub/shower enclosure and fixtures, new cabinet and sink, new toilet and new mirror and lighting.
* Designer touches include fresh new paint, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring recessed lighting, new blinds and six-panel doors throughout the home.
* CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, new furnace and new water heater.
* Two car garage with automatic garage opener, abundant storage, easily accessible laundry hookups and a large driveway in front.
* Massive pie shaped backyard features new concrete patio, a big lawn with automatic sprinklers and new fencing around the perimeter. Super private - an entertainers delight.
* Gardener provided.
* Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to all major freeways.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Dakota Avenue have any available units?
10421 Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Dakota Avenue have?
Some of 10421 Dakota Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10421 Dakota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10421 Dakota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Dakota Avenue offers parking.
Does 10421 Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Dakota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 10421 Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10421 Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10421 Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10421 Dakota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
