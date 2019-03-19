10402 Allen St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Single Level, 4 BED Home in Garden Grove! - https://youtu.be/vEcmxsc-W6Q



Spacious single level home in Garden Grove. 4 BED, 2 BATH with a formal living room and separate family room! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel range and granite counters! Pass through from kitchen into the family room. HUGE backyard with covered patio and plenty of grass area! 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer hook ups.



Please submit for pets.



Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.RPMcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



Apply online at www.RPMcoast.com with $49 application fee.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com



