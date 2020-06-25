All apartments in Garden Grove
10402 Allen Dr.

10402 Allen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10402 Allen Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Level, 4 BED Home in Garden Grove! - Check out this great 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MyJsYJFAN6o

YouTube video tour: https://youtu.be/vEcmxsc-W6Q

Spacious single level home in Garden Grove. 4 BED, 2 BATH with a formal living room and separate family room! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel range and granite counters! Pass through from kitchen into the family room. HUGE backyard with covered patio and plenty of grass area! 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer hook ups.

Please submit for pets.

Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.RPMcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

Apply online at www.RPMcoast.com with $49 application fee.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4779632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 Allen Dr. have any available units?
10402 Allen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10402 Allen Dr. have?
Some of 10402 Allen Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 Allen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Allen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Allen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10402 Allen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10402 Allen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10402 Allen Dr. offers parking.
Does 10402 Allen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 Allen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Allen Dr. have a pool?
No, 10402 Allen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10402 Allen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10402 Allen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Allen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 Allen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
