Garden Grove, CA
10111 Parliament Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:48 AM

10111 Parliament Avenue

10111 Parliament Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10111 Parliament Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
House remodeled recently: new kitchen, new bathroom, new bedroom, new interior paint, and new floor. Everything in excellent condition. There solar panels to use for the Central Air Conditioning and the whole house so you don't have to worry about electricity bill.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 Parliament Avenue have any available units?
10111 Parliament Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 Parliament Avenue have?
Some of 10111 Parliament Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 Parliament Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10111 Parliament Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 Parliament Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10111 Parliament Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10111 Parliament Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10111 Parliament Avenue offers parking.
Does 10111 Parliament Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 Parliament Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 Parliament Avenue have a pool?
No, 10111 Parliament Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10111 Parliament Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10111 Parliament Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 Parliament Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10111 Parliament Avenue has units with dishwashers.
