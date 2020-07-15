All apartments in Fullerton
3110 Palm Drive #21
3110 Palm Drive #21

3110 East Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3110 East Palm Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded Townhouse in Great Location - 2 Car Attached Garage & Security Gates! - Upgraded Townhouse is perfectly located in the City of Fullerton with easy freeway access and entertainment all within minutes. There is a 2 car garage conveniently attached to your home. Also a secured community with gated entry. Just a short drive away you'll find dining and entertainment at the Brea Mall or Downtown Fullerton. Easy access to freeways including the 5, 57 and 91. To learn how to make this your new home, contact our friendly leasing agents Mariana at (714)856-3636.

(RLNE5227514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Palm Drive #21 have any available units?
3110 Palm Drive #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Palm Drive #21 have?
Some of 3110 Palm Drive #21's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Palm Drive #21 currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Palm Drive #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Palm Drive #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Palm Drive #21 is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Palm Drive #21 offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Palm Drive #21 offers parking.
Does 3110 Palm Drive #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Palm Drive #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Palm Drive #21 have a pool?
Yes, 3110 Palm Drive #21 has a pool.
Does 3110 Palm Drive #21 have accessible units?
No, 3110 Palm Drive #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Palm Drive #21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Palm Drive #21 has units with dishwashers.
