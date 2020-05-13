All apartments in Fullerton
1521 Sunny Crest Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1521 Sunny Crest Drive

1521 Sunny Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect place to lease in a very desirable area! Nestled on a gorgeous tree lined street in Fullerton resides a fully remodeled family home like no other! Located on a huge 16,000-SqFt lot, this home offers a beautifully landscaped exterior with an attached 2-car garage with a new door and a floor-plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,006-SqFt of living space. Amazing features include a double door entry into a newly painted bright and spacious home with new laminate flooring, new energy efficient dual pane windows, new sliding doors, a fireplace in the family room, as well as a nice sized laundry area. The bright kitchen has lots of cabinet space, new granite countertops, a new sink, stove and a breakfast bar, ideal for bar stool seating! Bedrooms have new plush carpet flooring, along with sliding mirrored door closets. There is a large Master Bedroom with a private bathroom, a walk-in closet and sliding doors that lead you outside to the backyard. The back yard presents an inviting and open space with lots of privacy, an open spacious lawn and a covered patio, perfect for outdoor seating. Just minutes away from the Juanita Cooke Greenbelt Trail, popular shops, banks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive have any available units?
1521 Sunny Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive have?
Some of 1521 Sunny Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Sunny Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Sunny Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Sunny Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Sunny Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Sunny Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Sunny Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Sunny Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Sunny Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Sunny Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Sunny Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

