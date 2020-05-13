1521 Sunny Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect place to lease in a very desirable area! Nestled on a gorgeous tree lined street in Fullerton resides a fully remodeled family home like no other! Located on a huge 16,000-SqFt lot, this home offers a beautifully landscaped exterior with an attached 2-car garage with a new door and a floor-plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,006-SqFt of living space. Amazing features include a double door entry into a newly painted bright and spacious home with new laminate flooring, new energy efficient dual pane windows, new sliding doors, a fireplace in the family room, as well as a nice sized laundry area. The bright kitchen has lots of cabinet space, new granite countertops, a new sink, stove and a breakfast bar, ideal for bar stool seating! Bedrooms have new plush carpet flooring, along with sliding mirrored door closets. There is a large Master Bedroom with a private bathroom, a walk-in closet and sliding doors that lead you outside to the backyard. The back yard presents an inviting and open space with lots of privacy, an open spacious lawn and a covered patio, perfect for outdoor seating. Just minutes away from the Juanita Cooke Greenbelt Trail, popular shops, banks and more!