Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1238 Longview Drive

1238 Longview Drive · (562) 236-0102
Location

1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1238 Longview Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1238 Longview Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping. The unique home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Brand new door leads you into the foyer which is brightened by a bluetooth activated light. Two separated living spaces with fireplaces to relax and enjoy your cold nights. Both living spaces lead into the open kitchen that carries plenty of cabinet space, brand new marble-like tile, brand new appliances; dishwasher, microwave/oven combo and stove top. Kitchen leads you to the laundry room and half bath along w/ a sunroom to relax. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of closet space to place that extra storage. Master bedroom has a sliding glass door that leads to the beautiful scenic backyard, large vanity separate from the bathroom following into the master bathroom.

Nearby schools include Fullerton College, Raymond Elementary School and Fullerton Union High School. Local to coffee shops, restaurants and is near Hillcrest Park, Byerrum Park and Downtown Plaza.

This home includes:
- Central A/C & Heat
- Two Fireplaces; One in Each Living Space
- Brand New Stovetop, Microwave/Oven Combo & Dishwasher
- Attached Double Car Garage
- Security System

Requirements:
- Minimum 650 credit score
- Must make 2.5 times the rent
- No evictions, judgments or bankruptcies
- $35 application fee for each adult 18+ years of age
- All Pets are Welcome

Visit us on our website, www.ambassadorpropertymgmt.com !!!

Contact Ambassador Property Management to tour the property!
Property Supervisor: April Stern
P: (562) 236-0102
E: astern@ambassadormgmt.com

(RLNE4911459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Longview Drive have any available units?
1238 Longview Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 Longview Drive have?
Some of 1238 Longview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Longview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Longview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Longview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 Longview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1238 Longview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Longview Drive does offer parking.
Does 1238 Longview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Longview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Longview Drive have a pool?
No, 1238 Longview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Longview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1238 Longview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Longview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 Longview Drive has units with dishwashers.
