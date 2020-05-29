Amenities

1238 Longview Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping. The unique home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Brand new door leads you into the foyer which is brightened by a bluetooth activated light. Two separated living spaces with fireplaces to relax and enjoy your cold nights. Both living spaces lead into the open kitchen that carries plenty of cabinet space, brand new marble-like tile, brand new appliances; dishwasher, microwave/oven combo and stove top. Kitchen leads you to the laundry room and half bath along w/ a sunroom to relax. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of closet space to place that extra storage. Master bedroom has a sliding glass door that leads to the beautiful scenic backyard, large vanity separate from the bathroom following into the master bathroom.



Nearby schools include Fullerton College, Raymond Elementary School and Fullerton Union High School. Local to coffee shops, restaurants and is near Hillcrest Park, Byerrum Park and Downtown Plaza.



This home includes:

- Central A/C & Heat

- Two Fireplaces; One in Each Living Space

- Brand New Stovetop, Microwave/Oven Combo & Dishwasher

- Attached Double Car Garage

- Security System



Requirements:

- Minimum 650 credit score

- Must make 2.5 times the rent

- No evictions, judgments or bankruptcies

- $35 application fee for each adult 18+ years of age

- All Pets are Welcome



Contact Ambassador Property Management to tour the property!

Property Supervisor: April Stern

P: (562) 236-0102

E: astern@ambassadormgmt.com



