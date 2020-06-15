All apartments in Fresno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1507 E. Sample Avenue

1507 East Sample Avenue · (559) 340-4630
Location

1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 E. Sample Avenue · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- This single family home has approximately 1800 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet flooring throughout, luxury vinyl flooring in living room, dining area; linoleum flooring in kitchen, tile counters, electric range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry hookups with washer & dryer, central heat & air, 2-car garage with electric opener, beautifully landscaped front & backyard with sprinklers, covered patio, YARD SERVICE INCLUDED! Take E. Sierra Ave to N. Spalding Ave and continue onto E. Sample Ave. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. Pets negotiable. L/D

(RLNE4811353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

