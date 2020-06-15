1507 E. Sample Avenue

Amenities
- This single family home has approximately 1800 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet flooring throughout, luxury vinyl flooring in living room, dining area; linoleum flooring in kitchen, tile counters, electric range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry hookups with washer & dryer, central heat & air, 2-car garage with electric opener, beautifully landscaped front & backyard with sprinklers, covered patio, YARD SERVICE INCLUDED! Take E. Sierra Ave to N. Spalding Ave and continue onto E. Sample Ave. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. Pets negotiable. L/D
(RLNE4811353)