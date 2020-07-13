20 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
8 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
38 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
$
4 Units Available
Fig Garden Loop
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2475 E Soquel Circle
2475 East Soquel Circle, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
2475 E Soquel Circle Available 09/01/20 Luxurious North-Fresno Home Near Clovis North - Luxury at it's finest! This one-of-a-kind home is loaded with updates and amenities that you and your family are sure to love.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4767 North Cedar Avenue, 103
4767 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1510 sqft
Where else in Fresno can you find a nice 4 bedroom townhouse?!!! The unit has a great location near jobs, transportation, shopping, freeways and is within walking distance to Fresno State University.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
573 E. Mallard Circle
573 East Mallard Circle, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2391 sqft
Beautiful Home at Woodward Lake's - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in the prestigious Woodward Lake's sits right on the lake over looking the pool and Clubhouse. Relax on the covered tile patio with sky lights.

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
303 E Bullard 102
303 East Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
816 sqft
Copper Tree Condominiums - Quiet complex, Gated community pool and laundry room onsite.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
725 E. Moss Creek Lane Available 07/15/20 Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates.
Results within 1 mile of Fresno

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Fresno

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1504 N. Vanguard
1504 North Vanguard Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1667 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home! - This Leo Wilson home is situated in the desirable Harlan Ranch Community. The home features an open floor plan that is great for Family or entertaining. The kitchen features a Large granite island and gas stove top.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5120 E. Copper Ave
5120 East Copper Avenue, Fresno County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7713 sqft
Breathtaking 6 Bedroom 7 Bath Custom Home in Northeast Clovis - Breathtaking Custom Built Northeast Estate with an impressive 7,713 sq.ft of living space on a hard to find and expansive 2.4 acre parcel.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 Mosaic Way
1421 North Mosaic Way, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1623 sqft
Move in Ready Wilson Homes Elevations for Lease - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage open concept kitchen and living room large concrete patio with concrete side yards upstairs laundry updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite 2"

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4571 N Outlook Crt
4571 North Outlook Court, Fresno County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4389 sqft
4571 N Outlook Crt Available 08/01/20 Enjoy the good life - Large Waterfront Property - Custom built home Enter the double doors into cathedral ceilings and large windows overlooking the lake Office off entry Secondary master suite with its own AC

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.

July 2020 Fresno Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fresno Rent Report. Fresno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fresno rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fresno rents held steady over the past month

Fresno rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fresno stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Fresno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fresno, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Fresno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fresno, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fresno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fresno's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fresno than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than twice the price in Fresno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

