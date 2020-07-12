Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

57 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with parking

Last updated July 12
39 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Last updated July 12
$
4 Units Available
Fig Garden Loop
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
10622 N. Whitney Avenue
10622 North Whitney Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1746 sqft
10622 N. Whitney (Chestnut/International) - This home is located near Clovis North, shopping, walking trails, and restaurants. It offers three bedrooms, two baths, living room, family room, dining area, spacious kitchen and a two car garage.

Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
11319 Via Milano Way
11319 North via Milano Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
11319 Via Milano Way Available 08/01/20 11319 Via Milano Way - The home for rent is located in the prestigious and beautiful master planned development known as Copper River Ranch.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1025 E. Saginaw Way
1025 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home will feature; Fresh Paint, Stove included, Private yard, ceiling fans, tile/carpet flooring, attached garage, and pet friendly.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1184 E Carnoustie Avenue
1184 East Carnoustie Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
Beautiful home in the coveted Fugman Elementary/Clovis North district. Perfect for allergy sufferers - no carpet! All quality tile and wood/laminate flooring.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9926 N Ann Avenue
9926 N Ann Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1703 sqft
Better than new fully updated Clovis North home! Newer flooring, and newer granite kitchen, baths, and laundry! Newer quality stainless appliances and sink. Remodeled baths too! New paint throughout.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1321 E Drummond Ave
1321 East Drummond Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Four bedroom, one and one half bath home located near S. Elm and E. Jensen Avenues. Features include carport, Swamp Cooler, laundry hookups, stove, tile floors, fenced back yard. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5912537)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Sierra Sky Park
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2954 sqft
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 07/20/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2523 E. Cole Avenue
2523 East Cole Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
2523 E. Cole Avenue Available 07/15/20 (Shepherd/Chestnut) "COMING SOON" - This three bedroom + two bathroom home is located in Northeast Fresno off of Shepherd & Chestnut.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2138 E. Pryor
2138 East Pryor Drive, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2138 E. Pryor Available 07/31/20 (Maple/Perrin) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the end of July! Spacious three bedroom + two bathroom home located in Northeast Fresno off of Maple & Perrin.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6035 North College Avenue - C
6035 North College Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath single level apartment with over 1300 sq ft of living space. Featuring new carpet, new vinyl in bathrooms and new interior paint. Large living room, dining room with skylight and spacious kitchen.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4767 North Cedar Avenue, 103
4767 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1510 sqft
Where else in Fresno can you find a nice 4 bedroom townhouse?!!! The unit has a great location near jobs, transportation, shopping, freeways and is within walking distance to Fresno State University.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Huntington
3303 E Grant Avenue
3303 East Grant Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 2 BA home in Fresno! This first-floor unit features gleaming tile and original hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and gigantic windows providing an abundance of natural light.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2038 E. Jensen Ave. Unit C1-SHOP
2038 East Jensen Avenue, Fresno, CA
Studio
$2,000
5000 sqft
2038 E. Jensen Avenue Fresno, CA 93706 Quiet area and plenty of privacy. Location is perfect to operate any business. Property has a very large 5000 sq. foot shop! Located on the back side of the property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fresno, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fresno apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

