/
/
/
California State University-Fresno
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near California State University-Fresno
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
1 of 19
Last updated March 25 at 10:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
303 E Bullard 102
303 East Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
816 sqft
Copper Tree Condominiums - Quiet complex, Gated community pool and laundry room onsite.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
251 St Beverly
251 West Beverly Drive, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
1950 sqft
Beautiful home 1/2 a block from amazing Laguna Beach. Ocean views, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, (4th bedroom used as a library or office. ) Exterior courtyard. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished.