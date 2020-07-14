All apartments in Fresno
University Plaza
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

University Plaza

Open Now until 6pm
5469 N Cedar Ave · (559) 517-3609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5511-239 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5469-WAIT21A · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 1728-218 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 5511-203 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium. Our central location makes it easy to walk to Fresno State, Campus Point, Maya Theaters, entertainment venues like the Save Mart Center, and shopping. We have great access to highways 41 and 168, as well as easy access to bus lines and Fresno State's shuttle. Our newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind! All of our apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including a fully equipped all-electric kitchen with a pantry, balcony or patio, ceiling fans, plush carpeting and/or luxury wood vinyl flooring, air conditioning, window coverings, and more! You also have the option of a gas fireplace or view of the Fresno State vineyards and Sierra's in some of our select homes! University Plaza ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Plaza have any available units?
University Plaza has 4 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does University Plaza have?
Some of University Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
University Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Plaza pet-friendly?
No, University Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does University Plaza offer parking?
Yes, University Plaza offers parking.
Does University Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Plaza have a pool?
Yes, University Plaza has a pool.
Does University Plaza have accessible units?
No, University Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does University Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Plaza has units with dishwashers.
