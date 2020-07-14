Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving

Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium. Our central location makes it easy to walk to Fresno State, Campus Point, Maya Theaters, entertainment venues like the Save Mart Center, and shopping. We have great access to highways 41 and 168, as well as easy access to bus lines and Fresno State's shuttle. Our newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind! All of our apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including a fully equipped all-electric kitchen with a pantry, balcony or patio, ceiling fans, plush carpeting and/or luxury wood vinyl flooring, air conditioning, window coverings, and more! You also have the option of a gas fireplace or view of the Fresno State vineyards and Sierra's in some of our select homes! University Plaza ...