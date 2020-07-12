/
fig garden loop
63 Apartments for rent in Fig Garden Loop, Fresno, CA
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
6022 N Mitre Avenue
6022 North Mitre Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Located in a cul-de-sac. Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated guest bathroom. Available July 1, 2020.
3487 W. Vartikian
3487 West Vartikian Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1767 sqft
(Bullard/Figarden) - COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of May. This four bedroom + two bathroom home is located off the Figarden Loop in Northwest Fresno.
5207 W Warner Ave
5207 West Warner Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
READY JULY 1ST Clean, clean, clean 2 bedroom 2 bath - Home has been taken care of and ready to rent!!! Large family room with lament flooring, small fun kitchen with tile counters and flooring, so much to view. Close to shopping, gym and freeway.
5759 N Valentine Avenue
5759 North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This is a rental. Very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with a one-car garage. No carpet, all wood and vinyl flooring and fresh paint. No Section 8. No pets. Application fee $30.00. First month's rent of $1250.00 and security deposit of $1250.
5514 N. Delbert Ave.
5514 North Delbert Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1164 sqft
Big backyard on this NW home, Central Unified Schools - N/W location, close to HWY 99. Nice amenities are included with this home. (RLNE4313945)
Results within 1 mile of Fig Garden Loop
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2954 sqft
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 07/20/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.
Results within 5 miles of Fig Garden Loop
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
115 E. Olive Avenue
115 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
Studio
$975
115 E.
7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living
1025 E. Saginaw Way
1025 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home will feature; Fresh Paint, Stove included, Private yard, ceiling fans, tile/carpet flooring, attached garage, and pet friendly.
1614 W Alamos Ave
1614 West Alamos Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1578 sqft
Alamos - Property Id: 300860 1. DO NOT CALL - YOU MUST APPLY THROUGH TURBOTENANT. All Phone #'s that call without following these directions will be disqualified. I received over 100 phone calls and over 200 emails. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath.
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)
6035 North College Avenue - C
6035 North College Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath single level apartment with over 1300 sq ft of living space. Featuring new carpet, new vinyl in bathrooms and new interior paint. Large living room, dining room with skylight and spacious kitchen.
3625 N. Lafayette Ave.
3625 North Lafayette Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1276 sqft
Coming Soon!! Apply Now!! **Please do not disturb tenants** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
1555 W Boston Avenue
1555 West Boston Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Very nice condo in great area with 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and lots of storage. $30 application fee required. Water and garbage included.
4723 W Clinton Avenue
4723 West Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and inside laundry hook-ups. Do not disturb tenants. Security deposit of $1400.00 is required. Application Fee is $30.00 per Adult. One Year Lease.
7399 North Thorne Avenue
7399 North Thorne Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Wonderful home in a stellar location!! Just freshened up with new paint and so much more. Substantial living room and kitchen area to entertain family & friends.
4434 N Rolinda Ave
4434 North Rolinda Avenue, Fresno County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1184 sqft
4434 N Rolinda Ave Available 07/13/20 Westside Fresno Farmhouse - 2BR/1BA - Built 1948 - Brand New Stove! - 4434 N Rolinda Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Fig Garden Loop
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.