Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with garage

Fresno apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
44 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
6146 W Bennington Dr
6146 West Bennington Drive, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
The home is a total of 2145 sq ft. 3 bedrooms and a huge loft and 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage with driveway. Gated Community with swimming pool and green spaces.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch Available 07/13/20 1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 E. Sample Avenue
1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
1507 E.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
5145 E. Lane #150
5145 East Lane Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
652 sqft
5145 E. Lane #150 Available 06/22/20 5145 E. Lane (Kings Canyon/Willow) ~ COMING SOON!! - Available the end of June! One bedroom + one bathroom condo located on Kings Canyon/Willow across from the IRS building.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 E. Swift Ave
2806 East Swift Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1242 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom home, recently remodeled w/ lots of upgrades - Nice floor plan + well appointed amenities. (RLNE4412562)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
7093 N. Vista Ave.
7093 North Vista Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
(Herndon/Polk) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the begining of May!! Four bedroom + two bathroom home located in Northwest Fresno near Herndon & Polk.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5874 E. Andrews Ave
5874 East Andrews Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Recently remodeled home in Clovis School District, large corner lot! - Nice floor plan with plenty of amenities. (RLNE2746293)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.
3661 North Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1104 sqft
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2954 sqft
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 06/22/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the end of June!!! This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4054 N. 4th St.
4054 4th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1703 sqft
START APPLYING FOR THIS GREAT HOME NOW! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! - Start packing before you miss out, this is the one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features: all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile and carpet, new paint, room addition

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1103 W. Vassar Ave.
1103 West Vassar Avenue, Fresno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2854 sqft
HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME!! APPLY NOW! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8019 North Paula Avenue
8019 North Paula Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2976 sqft
Great location : NE-Fresno 5bed/3ba double entry doors 2,976sqft 2 car garages in Woodward Park Area for RENT or LEASE OPTION.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1555 W Boston Avenue
1555 West Boston Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Very nice condo in great area with 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and lots of storage. $30 application fee required. Water and garbage included.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
3487 W. Vartikian
3487 West Vartikian Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1767 sqft
(Bullard/Figarden) - COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of May. This four bedroom + two bathroom home is located off the Figarden Loop in Northwest Fresno.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4723 W Clinton Avenue
4723 West Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1147 sqft
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and inside laundry hook-ups. Do not disturb tenants. Security deposit of $1400.00 is required. Application Fee is $30.00 per Adult. One Year Lease.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 17

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
5207 W Warner Ave
5207 West Warner Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
READY JULY 1ST Clean, clean, clean 2 bedroom 2 bath - Home has been taken care of and ready to rent!!! Large family room with lament flooring, small fun kitchen with tile counters and flooring, so much to view. Close to shopping, gym and freeway.
City Guide for Fresno, CA

Sitting at the base of three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, is a city that calls itself the “best little city in America.” Fresno doesn’t see this so much as tooting its own horn but as advertising to visitors and future residents exactly what’s in store.

Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Fresno is nestled in California’s San Joaquin Valley and is home to over 480,000 residents. While it doesn’t have the fast paced lifestyle of L.A. or the note-worthy city landscape of San Francisco, it is home to arts and culture and a large number of late 20, early 30-somethings. Residing in Fresno means you don’t have to choose between the fun of cultured city life or the appeal of the great outdoors. It has everything in one central location. You can hike (Fresno is the closest city to Yosemite National Park) by day and take in the diverse cuisine and downtown music scene by night. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fresno, CA

Fresno apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

