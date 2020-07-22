/
Fresno City College
10 Apartments For Rent Near Fresno City College
The Cultural Arts District
Brio on Broadway
1636 Broadway, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Brio on Broadway Apartments is an eclectic mix of multiple unit types to suit the various lifestyle needs for anyone interested in a brand new, contemporary, yet comfortable home feel.
Heather's
3393 East Dakota Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
3BR / 2Ba Apartment Laundry on-site Detached Garage This apartment has Central Air and Heating, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven and Microwave. All appliances, carpet, paint and cabinets. On-Site Laundry Room. All units have their own garage.
4151 E Fairfax Ave
4151 East Fairfax Avenue, Mayfair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
942 sqft
Cozy and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home with 1-car garage and large backyard. 2 miles from VA Hospital and major freeways. Updated kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator.
Tower District
811 E. Cambridge Avenue
811 East Cambridge Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1110 sqft
Adorable Cottage for Rent with Additional Studio - Fresno High - Walking distance to the historic Fresno High School, this adorable cottage includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large kitchen and an additional private studio in the back! With original
2909 Huntington Blvd #224
2909 Huntington Boulevard, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Nice 1 BR 1 BA located in the Villa Borgata Community! Gated + community pool. - Close to Community Medical Center, easy access to HWY 41 & HWY 99. Downtown Fresno unit offering well appointed amenities. (RLNE5935422)
2881 Huntington Blvd #141
2881 Huntington Boulevard, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Fully Furnished Executive Condo - Fully furnished condo -- includes basic cable, internet wi-fi and utility allowance. Within walking distance of Regional Medical Center, Federal Courthouse and Convention Center.
Lowell
1337 E McKenzie Ave
1337 East Mckenzie Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Fenced yard greets you to this duplex with all new paint, new flooring, new cabinets, new counters....pest service included in monthly rent. This one won't last long. Be sure to apply today. (RLNE5976822)
Tower District
1453 E. La Salle Avenue
1453 East La Salle Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1248 sqft
1453 E. La Salle (Olive/VanNess) - Two bedroom + two bathroom home located near Tower District. The home is located close to shopping with a yard big enough for family gathering, fun and relaxation and entertaining.
Tower District
115 E. Olive Avenue
115 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
Studio
$975
115 E.
382 N Effie
382 North Effie Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1272 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home with covered front patio and large back yard. (RLNE2636429)