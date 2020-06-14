13 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with hardwood floors
Sitting at the base of three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, is a city that calls itself the “best little city in America.” Fresno doesn’t see this so much as tooting its own horn but as advertising to visitors and future residents exactly what’s in store.
Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Fresno is nestled in California's San Joaquin Valley and is home to over 480,000 residents. While it doesn't have the fast paced lifestyle of L.A. or the note-worthy city landscape of San Francisco, it is home to arts and culture and a large number of late 20, early 30-somethings. Residing in Fresno means you don't have to choose between the fun of cultured city life or the appeal of the great outdoors. It has everything in one central location. You can hike (Fresno is the closest city to Yosemite National Park) by day and take in the diverse cuisine and downtown music scene by night.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fresno renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.