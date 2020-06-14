Apartment List
CA
/
fresno
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fresno renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
44 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Ross Gardens
2533 N Marks Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$794
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Ross Gardens Apartments in Fresno, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2436 N. Van Ness
2436 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2741 sqft
2436 N. Van Ness Available 06/16/20 2436 Van Ness - For Rent - This big beautiful and historic home is located on Van Ness Blvd in what is known as the "Old Fresno High District" and consists of 2,741 sqft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd
2536 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd Available 09/01/20 2536 N. Van Ness Blvd. - This beautiful old Van Ness area home is a Spanish style two story home.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
3487 W. Vartikian
3487 West Vartikian Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1767 sqft
(Bullard/Figarden) - COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of May. This four bedroom + two bathroom home is located off the Figarden Loop in Northwest Fresno.
Results within 1 mile of Fresno

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1247 e Central ave
1247 East Central Avenue, Fresno County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1200 sqft
DTLA loft with patio and huge creative space - Property Id: 300857 Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, bright creative space in the front and serene and quiet live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden akin to a
Results within 5 miles of Fresno

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2272 N. Westlawn Ave.
2272 North Westlawn Avenue, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2276 sqft
Westside Fresno COUNTRY Home, 3BR/2.5BA, Built 1983 - Lots of Amenities! - 2272 N Westlawn Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Fresno

1 of 46

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8227 E. Floral Ave
8227 East Floral Avenue, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Selma Country Living - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Completely updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with hardwood floors in Dining Room, Living Room, Hallway, and two of the three bedrooms.
City Guide for Fresno, CA

Sitting at the base of three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, is a city that calls itself the “best little city in America.” Fresno doesn’t see this so much as tooting its own horn but as advertising to visitors and future residents exactly what’s in store.

Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Fresno is nestled in California’s San Joaquin Valley and is home to over 480,000 residents. While it doesn’t have the fast paced lifestyle of L.A. or the note-worthy city landscape of San Francisco, it is home to arts and culture and a large number of late 20, early 30-somethings. Residing in Fresno means you don’t have to choose between the fun of cultured city life or the appeal of the great outdoors. It has everything in one central location. You can hike (Fresno is the closest city to Yosemite National Park) by day and take in the diverse cuisine and downtown music scene by night. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fresno, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fresno renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

