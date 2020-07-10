73 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA

Apartment List
$
4 Units Available
Fig Garden Loop
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
38 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
6 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.

1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.

10622 N. Whitney Avenue
10622 North Whitney Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1746 sqft
10622 N. Whitney (Chestnut/International) !!!!!!!!COMING SOON!!!!!!!! - This home is located near Clovis North, shopping, walking trails, and restaurants.

7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.

6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living

11319 Via Milano Way
11319 North via Milano Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
11319 Via Milano Way Available 08/01/20 11319 Via Milano Way - The home for rent is located in the prestigious and beautiful master planned development known as Copper River Ranch.

1328 E. La France
1328 East La France Drive, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1857 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Wilson Le Parc II Home - A beautiful two-story Wilson Le Parc II home with 3BR/2.5BA. Located in highly desired, award-winning Clovis School District. Long-term tenant in place.

5933 E. Ramona Ave.
5933 East Ramona Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1397 sqft
APPLY NOW!!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

Huntington
3165 E. Alta Ave.
3165 East Alta Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1425 sqft
Available Soon! - Take a look at this beautiful home if you are looking for space, comfort and a cozy place to create memories! Inside you will find beautiful home features such as a lovely living room for family movie nights, a cozy kitchen to

1025 E. Saginaw Way
1025 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home will feature; Fresh Paint, Stove included, Private yard, ceiling fans, tile/carpet flooring, attached garage, and pet friendly.

Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

Highway City
5492 W Acacia Ave
5492 West Acacia Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2012 sqft
Gorgeous 2,012 sq ft family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, it has an open concept, the kitchen has granite countertops, a nice size yard with landscaping included. For more information please call the office (559) 472-9546. Thank you

9926 N Ann Avenue
9926 N Ann Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1703 sqft
Better than new fully updated Clovis North home! Newer flooring, and newer granite kitchen, baths, and laundry! Newer quality stainless appliances and sink. Remodeled baths too! New paint throughout.

1321 E Drummond Ave
1321 East Drummond Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Four bedroom, one and one half bath home located near S. Elm and E. Jensen Avenues. Features include carport, Swamp Cooler, laundry hookups, stove, tile floors, fenced back yard. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5912537)

1614 W Alamos Ave
1614 West Alamos Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1578 sqft
Alamos - Property Id: 300860 1. DO NOT CALL - YOU MUST APPLY THROUGH TURBOTENANT. All Phone #'s that call without following these directions will be disqualified. I received over 100 phone calls and over 200 emails. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath.

11044 North Via Grigia Way
11044 N via Grigia Way, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2366 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Copper River for Rent! - This incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a spacious loft upstairs, granite counters, gas range cook top and a huge pantry! Located in the prestigious Copper River neighborhood, this home

Sierra Sky Park
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2954 sqft
(Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of July!!! This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.

2523 E. Cole Avenue
2523 East Cole Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
2523 E. Cole Avenue Available 07/15/20 (Shepherd/Chestnut) "COMING SOON" - This three bedroom + two bathroom home is located in Northeast Fresno off of Shepherd & Chestnut.

6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

Fresno rents held steady over the past month

Fresno rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fresno stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Fresno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fresno, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Fresno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fresno, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fresno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fresno's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fresno than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than twice the price in Fresno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

