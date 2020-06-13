39 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Fresno that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
45 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
20 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5772 N. Rumi Ave
5772 North Rumi Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2620 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath NW Fresno Home For Rent - This Granville built 4 bedroom home is located off of Bullard and Grantland in North West Fresno.Home includes an open layout, soaking master tub with separate shower. Pictures Coming Soon.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2436 N. Van Ness
2436 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2741 sqft
2436 N. Van Ness Available 06/16/20 2436 Van Ness - For Rent - This big beautiful and historic home is located on Van Ness Blvd in what is known as the "Old Fresno High District" and consists of 2,741 sqft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
953 N. San Pablo Ave.
953 North San Pablo Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1384 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1044 W. Fedora Ave.
1044 West Fedora Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
858 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A SPARKLING POOL - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch Available 07/13/20 1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd
2536 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd Available 09/01/20 2536 N. Van Ness Blvd. - This beautiful old Van Ness area home is a Spanish style two story home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 E. Sample Avenue
1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
1507 E.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 E. Swift Ave
2806 East Swift Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1242 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom home, recently remodeled w/ lots of upgrades - Nice floor plan + well appointed amenities. (RLNE4412562)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.
3661 North Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1104 sqft
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland)
2642 West Garland Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
814 sqft
REDUCED PRICE! APPLY NOW FOR THIS LOVELY HOME WITH A DOUBLE LOT! (Avail.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4054 N. 4th St.
4054 4th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1703 sqft
START APPLYING FOR THIS GREAT HOME NOW! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! - Start packing before you miss out, this is the one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features: all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile and carpet, new paint, room addition

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1103 W. Vassar Ave.
1103 West Vassar Avenue, Fresno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2854 sqft
HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME!! APPLY NOW! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1614 W Alamos Ave
1614 West Alamos Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1578 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Alamos - Property Id: 300860 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300860 Property Id 300860 (RLNE5857313)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3112 N 9th St
3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855311)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3625 N. Lafayette Ave.
3625 North Lafayette Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
Coming Soon!! Apply Now!! **Please do not disturb tenants** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11044 North Via Grigia Way
11044 N via Grigia Way, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2366 sqft
11044 North Via Grigia Way Available 07/10/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Copper River for Rent! - This incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a spacious loft upstairs, granite counters, gas range cook top and a huge pantry! Located in the

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1653 E Emerald Ave
1653 East Emerald Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2275 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home In a Desirable Area - Property Id: 289340 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289340 Property Id 289340 (RLNE5815404)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4719 E. Lowe Ave.
4719 East Lowe Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
Coming soon!! Apply now! **Please do not disturb tenants!** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
City Guide for Fresno, CA

Sitting at the base of three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, is a city that calls itself the “best little city in America.” Fresno doesn’t see this so much as tooting its own horn but as advertising to visitors and future residents exactly what’s in store.

Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Fresno is nestled in California’s San Joaquin Valley and is home to over 480,000 residents. While it doesn’t have the fast paced lifestyle of L.A. or the note-worthy city landscape of San Francisco, it is home to arts and culture and a large number of late 20, early 30-somethings. Residing in Fresno means you don’t have to choose between the fun of cultured city life or the appeal of the great outdoors. It has everything in one central location. You can hike (Fresno is the closest city to Yosemite National Park) by day and take in the diverse cuisine and downtown music scene by night. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fresno, CA

Finding an apartment in Fresno that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

