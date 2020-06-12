17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
41 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
3820 E. Mono Ave.
3820 East Mono Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
668 sqft
COMING SOON!! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA! For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$909
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1555 W Boston Avenue
1555 West Boston Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Very nice condo in great area with 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and lots of storage. $30 application fee required. Water and garbage included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4723 W Clinton Avenue
4723 West Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1147 sqft
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and inside laundry hook-ups. Do not disturb tenants. Security deposit of $1400.00 is required. Application Fee is $30.00 per Adult. One Year Lease.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
1453 E. La Salle Avenue
1453 East La Salle Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1248 sqft
1453 E. La Salle (Olive/VanNess) - Two bedroom + two bathroom home located near Tower District. The home is located close to shopping with a yard big enough for family gathering, fun and relaxation and entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 17

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
5207 W Warner Ave
5207 West Warner Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
READY JULY 1ST Clean, clean, clean 2 bedroom 2 bath - Home has been taken care of and ready to rent!!! Large family room with lament flooring, small fun kitchen with tile counters and flooring, so much to view. Close to shopping, gym and freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
5759 N Valentine Avenue
5759 North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This is a rental. Very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with a one-car garage. No carpet, all wood and vinyl flooring and fresh paint. No Section 8. No pets. Application fee $30.00. First month's rent of $1250.00 and security deposit of $1250.
Results within 1 mile of Fresno

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
254 W. Chennault
254 West Chennault Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1458 sqft
Herndon/Peach in Clovis, near Buchanan, shopping & more! - This home offers nice amenities. Close to hwy 168. (RLNE5852002)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Fig Garden
1 Unit Available
1540 E Austin Way
1540 East Austin Way, Old Fig Garden, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1 car garage. This is an apartment. Inside laundry hook ups and extra room that can be used as an office.
Results within 5 miles of Fresno

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in

June 2020 Fresno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fresno Rent Report. Fresno rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fresno rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fresno rents increased slightly over the past month

Fresno rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fresno stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Fresno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fresno, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Fresno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fresno, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fresno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Fresno.
    • While Fresno's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fresno than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Fresno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

