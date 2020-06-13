Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
42 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
11 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Ross Gardens
2533 N Marks Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$794
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Ross Gardens Apartments in Fresno, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 N 9th St
3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855311)

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6736 N Thorne Ave
6736 North Thorne Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2212 sqft
6736 N Thorne Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fig Garden 3/2 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Fig Garden Mansionette. This home is in excellent condition and has many updates that you're sure to love.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 E. Sample Avenue
1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
1507 E.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2954 sqft
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 06/22/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the end of June!!! This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
5145 E. Lane #150
5145 East Lane Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
652 sqft
5145 E. Lane #150 Available 06/22/20 5145 E. Lane (Kings Canyon/Willow) ~ COMING SOON!! - Available the end of June! One bedroom + one bathroom condo located on Kings Canyon/Willow across from the IRS building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd
2536 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd Available 09/01/20 2536 N. Van Ness Blvd. - This beautiful old Van Ness area home is a Spanish style two story home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.
3661 North Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1104 sqft
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1044 W. Fedora Ave.
1044 West Fedora Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
858 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A SPARKLING POOL - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2881 Huntington Blvd #141
2881 Huntington Boulevard, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Executive Condo - Fully furnished condo -- includes basic cable, internet wi-fi and utility allowance. Within walking distance of Regional Medical Center, Federal Courthouse and Convention Center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
6172 N Marty Ave
6172 North Marty Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Updated North Fresno home with Great Schools! tile flooring throughout the living area, carpet in bedrooms. Updated fixtures, kitchen, and master bath. Ceiling fans in the family room and all bedrooms and generous storage including a custom pantry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
5693 N Cleo Avenue
5693 North Cleo Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1425 sqft
Excellent Cambridge/Lennar in a lovely neighborhood is available for immediate occupancy! New decorator paint, new quality carpet, high ceilings, and a large open kitchen highlight this special home.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
573 E. Mallard Circle
573 East Mallard Circle, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2391 sqft
Beautiful Home at Woodward Lake's - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in the prestigious Woodward Lake's sits right on the lake over looking the pool and Clubhouse. Relax on the covered tile patio with sky lights.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
City Guide for Fresno, CA

Sitting at the base of three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, is a city that calls itself the “best little city in America.” Fresno doesn’t see this so much as tooting its own horn but as advertising to visitors and future residents exactly what’s in store.

Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Fresno is nestled in California’s San Joaquin Valley and is home to over 480,000 residents. While it doesn’t have the fast paced lifestyle of L.A. or the note-worthy city landscape of San Francisco, it is home to arts and culture and a large number of late 20, early 30-somethings. Residing in Fresno means you don’t have to choose between the fun of cultured city life or the appeal of the great outdoors. It has everything in one central location. You can hike (Fresno is the closest city to Yosemite National Park) by day and take in the diverse cuisine and downtown music scene by night. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fresno, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fresno renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

