41 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with balcony
1 of 53
1 of 32
1 of 105
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 34
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 19
Sitting at the base of three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, is a city that calls itself the “best little city in America.” Fresno doesn’t see this so much as tooting its own horn but as advertising to visitors and future residents exactly what’s in store.
Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Fresno is nestled in California’s San Joaquin Valley and is home to over 480,000 residents. While it doesn’t have the fast paced lifestyle of L.A. or the note-worthy city landscape of San Francisco, it is home to arts and culture and a large number of late 20, early 30-somethings. Residing in Fresno means you don’t have to choose between the fun of cultured city life or the appeal of the great outdoors. It has everything in one central location. You can hike (Fresno is the closest city to Yosemite National Park) by day and take in the diverse cuisine and downtown music scene by night. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fresno renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.