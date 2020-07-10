Apartment List
/
CA
/
fresno
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:10 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
38 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7675 n 1st St #133
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
Beautiful Woodward Park 2/2 - Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in north Fresno. Amenities include 1 car garage, community pool and clubhouse, two large patio decks, and updated appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1205 E Via Roma Dr
1205 East via Roma Drive, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
3040 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 5 bedroom/4bath home. A single bedroom with a shared bathroom is available for rent. There are currently 3 tenants in the home. All are working professionals. We are preferably looking for another healthcare professional to rent the room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
987 E Kenosha Ave
987 East Kenosha Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4bedroom/3bathroom house in North Fresno.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
11326 N. Garden Sage Way
11326 North Garden Sage Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1885 sqft
11326 N. Garden Sage Way Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Copper River Granville home for Rent - Stunning Granville Home in the well desired community; Sageberry, located within Copper River Ranch.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
725 E. Moss Creek Lane Available 07/15/20 Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates.
Results within 5 miles of Fresno

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.

1 of 33

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1816 N Holly Avenue
1816 North Holly Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2191 sqft
This is a rental. No Section 8. No pets. Beautiful home on large cul-de-sac lot adjacent to park area. Loft ceilings and 8-foot doors. Has 3 bedrooms, den and an office. Gated RV parking area. No carpet. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Fresno

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
29496 Avenue 5 1/2
29496 Avenue 5 1/2, Madera County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2002 sqft
Madera Country Home on SJ River, 3BR/2BA, Built 1976 - Lots of Amenities! - 29496 Avenue 5 ½ Madera, CA 93637 RENT: $1,850 DEPOSIT: $2,000 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Home Sq Ft: 2002 Year Built: 1976 Garage: 2 w/opener Pets Allowed? Small dogs

July 2020 Fresno Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fresno Rent Report. Fresno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fresno rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fresno Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fresno Rent Report. Fresno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fresno rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fresno rents held steady over the past month

Fresno rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fresno stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Fresno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fresno, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Fresno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fresno, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fresno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fresno's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fresno than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than twice the price in Fresno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFresno 3 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balcony
    Fresno Apartments with GarageFresno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFresno Apartments with ParkingFresno Apartments with Pool
    Fresno Apartments with Washer-DryerFresno Dog Friendly ApartmentsFresno Luxury PlacesFresno Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Merced, CAHanford, CA
    Visalia, CATulare, CA
    Clovis, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Fig Garden Loop

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-Fresno
    Merced College