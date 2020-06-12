60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Fig Garden Loop
2 Units Available
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 N 9th St
3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855311)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 N. Lafayette Ave.
3625 North Lafayette Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
Coming Soon!! Apply Now!! **Please do not disturb tenants** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11044 North Via Grigia Way
11044 N via Grigia Way, Fresno, CA
11044 North Via Grigia Way Available 07/10/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Copper River for Rent! - This incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a spacious loft upstairs, granite counters, gas range cook top and a huge pantry! Located in the

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 E Emerald Ave
1653 East Emerald Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2275 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home In a Desirable Area - Property Id: 289340 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289340 Property Id 289340 (RLNE5815404)

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6736 N Thorne Ave
6736 North Thorne Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2212 sqft
6736 N Thorne Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fig Garden 3/2 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Fig Garden Mansionette. This home is in excellent condition and has many updates that you're sure to love.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2122 E Fallbrook Ave
2122 East Fallbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
2122 E Fallbrook Ave Available 06/21/20 Woodward Park 3/2 - Nicely updated 3/2 near Woodward park. Property is located in family-friendly neighborhood near Maple Creak Elementary School. (RLNE5806652)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
1452 N Poplar Ave
1452 North Poplar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1850 sqft
Nicely Updated 3/2 Tower District Bungalow - Nicely updated 3 bed two bath bungalow, with newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
851 N Glenn
851 North Glenn Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot. - Newly remodeled and painted home on a corner lot. The home is fenced for added security. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796748)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5772 N. Rumi Ave
5772 North Rumi Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedroom 3 Bath NW Fresno Home For Rent - This Granville built 4 bedroom home is located off of Bullard and Grantland in North West Fresno.Home includes an open layout, soaking master tub with separate shower. Pictures Coming Soon.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
6146 W Bennington Dr
6146 West Bennington Drive, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
The home is a total of 2145 sq ft. 3 bedrooms and a huge loft and 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage with driveway. Gated Community with swimming pool and green spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2436 N. Van Ness
2436 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2741 sqft
2436 N. Van Ness Available 06/16/20 2436 Van Ness - For Rent - This big beautiful and historic home is located on Van Ness Blvd in what is known as the "Old Fresno High District" and consists of 2,741 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 E. Sample Avenue
1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA
1507 E.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch Available 07/13/20 1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
953 N. San Pablo Ave.
953 North San Pablo Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1384 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
7581 N. Hanna Avenue
7581 North Hanna Avenue, Fresno, CA
7581 N. Hanna Avenue Available 06/22/20 (Milburn/Alluvial) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the end of June!!! This beautiful home in located near Milburn and Alluvial.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd
2536 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
2536 N. Van Ness Blvd Available 09/01/20 2536 N. Van Ness Blvd. - This beautiful old Van Ness area home is a Spanish style two story home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8109 N. Fifth
8109 North Fifth Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
8109 N. Fifth St. (Nees/Millbrook) - Newly updated home close to River Park shopping center. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal living room, family room, an indoor utility room, and a large kitchen with newer appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Sky Park
1 Unit Available
7093 N. Vista Ave.
7093 North Vista Avenue, Fresno, CA
(Herndon/Polk) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the begining of May!! Four bedroom + two bathroom home located in Northwest Fresno near Herndon & Polk.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.
3661 North Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1104 sqft
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland)
2642 West Garland Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
814 sqft
REDUCED PRICE! APPLY NOW FOR THIS LOVELY HOME WITH A DOUBLE LOT! (Avail.

June 2020 Fresno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fresno Rent Report. Fresno rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fresno rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fresno rents increased slightly over the past month

Fresno rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fresno stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Fresno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fresno, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Fresno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fresno, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fresno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Fresno.
    • While Fresno's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fresno than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Fresno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

