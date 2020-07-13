37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fresno, CA

AL
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
39 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
8 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Fig Garden Loop
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY – SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11319 Via Milano Way
11319 North via Milano Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1405 sqft
11319 Via Milano Way Available 08/01/20 11319 Via Milano Way - The home for rent is located in the prestigious and beautiful master planned development known as Copper River Ranch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
3165 E. Alta Ave.
3165 East Alta Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1425 sqft
Available Soon! - Take a look at this beautiful home if you are looking for space, comfort and a cozy place to create memories! Inside you will find beautiful home features such as a lovely living room for family movie nights, a cozy kitchen to

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 E. Saginaw Way
1025 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...COMING SOON!!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home will feature; Fresh Paint, Stove included, Private yard, ceiling fans, tile/carpet flooring, attached garage, and pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 W Alamos Ave
1614 West Alamos Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1578 sqft
Alamos - Property Id: 300860 1. DO NOT CALL - YOU MUST APPLY THROUGH TURBOTENANT. All Phone #'s that call without following these directions will be disqualified. I received over 100 phone calls and over 200 emails. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11044 North Via Grigia Way
11044 N via Grigia Way, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2366 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Copper River for Rent! - This incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a spacious loft upstairs, granite counters, gas range cook top and a huge pantry! Located in the prestigious Copper River neighborhood, this home

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
3303 E Grant Avenue
3303 East Grant Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 2 BA home in Fresno! This first-floor unit features gleaming tile and original hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and gigantic windows providing an abundance of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 N. Lafayette Ave.
3625 North Lafayette Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1276 sqft
Coming Soon!! Apply Now!! **Please do not disturb tenants** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tower District
953 N. San Pablo Ave.
953 North San Pablo Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1384 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
5906 E. Burns
5906 East Burns Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1909 sqft
Granville Built 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - This home features beautiful modern granite counters, an open floor plan that leads into your spacious yard which is perfect for Summer entertaining! The master includes a walk in closet, soaking tub, double

1 of 46

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
763 East Robin Lane
763 East Robin Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Woodward Lake Community of NE Fresno - Wonderful home with mature landscaping. Great location on NE Fresno. Close to Woodward Park and walking trails. (RLNE5671878)

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fig Garden Loop
5514 N. Delbert Ave.
5514 North Delbert Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1164 sqft
Big backyard on this NW home, Central Unified Schools - N/W location, close to HWY 99. Nice amenities are included with this home. (RLNE4313945)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3435 N. Maple Ave.
3435 North Maple Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1248 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11326 N. Garden Sage Way
11326 North Garden Sage Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1885 sqft
11326 N. Garden Sage Way Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Copper River Granville home for Rent - Stunning Granville Home in the well desired community; Sageberry, located within Copper River Ranch.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
725 E. Moss Creek Lane Available 07/15/20 Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9539 N. Boyd Ave.
9539 North Boyd Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1206 sqft
NE Fresno home in Clovis School District, near schools & more! - Nice amenities, NE Fresno location + landscape service included. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. (RLNE4135147)
Results within 1 mile of Fresno

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.
Rent Report
Fresno

July 2020 Fresno Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fresno Rent Report. Fresno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fresno rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fresno rents held steady over the past month

Fresno rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fresno stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Fresno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fresno, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Fresno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fresno, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fresno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fresno's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fresno than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than twice the price in Fresno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

