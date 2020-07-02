36340 Grazia Way

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded condo located in the sought after Casabella Community of Winchester. All living area is located on the second level and features 2 beds and 2 full baths. All appliances included are Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with his and her sinks and an upgraded shower. There is a balcony off the dining area and a second balcony off the master bedroom with a gorgeous mountain views. Includes a detached 2 car garage. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, and 2 playgrounds in the development. Conveniently located near walking trails, shopping centers and Temecula Valley schools. This rental won't last!