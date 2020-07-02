All apartments in French Valley
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

36340 Grazia Way

36340 Grazia Way · (951) 795-5711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36340 Grazia Way, French Valley, CA 92596
Winchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded condo located in the sought after Casabella Community of Winchester. All living area is located on the second level and features 2 beds and 2 full baths. All appliances included are Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath with his and her sinks and an upgraded shower. There is a balcony off the dining area and a second balcony off the master bedroom with a gorgeous mountain views. Includes a detached 2 car garage. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, and 2 playgrounds in the development. Conveniently located near walking trails, shopping centers and Temecula Valley schools. This rental won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36340 Grazia Way have any available units?
36340 Grazia Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36340 Grazia Way have?
Some of 36340 Grazia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36340 Grazia Way currently offering any rent specials?
36340 Grazia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36340 Grazia Way pet-friendly?
No, 36340 Grazia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in French Valley.
Does 36340 Grazia Way offer parking?
Yes, 36340 Grazia Way offers parking.
Does 36340 Grazia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36340 Grazia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36340 Grazia Way have a pool?
Yes, 36340 Grazia Way has a pool.
Does 36340 Grazia Way have accessible units?
No, 36340 Grazia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 36340 Grazia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 36340 Grazia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36340 Grazia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 36340 Grazia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
