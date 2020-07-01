9826 Peacock Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

4 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Fountain Valley - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the very desirable City of Fountain Valley and within the Fountain Valley School District. Unit includes wood floor in the family and living room with duel fireplace. All stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, double oven, dishwasher in the kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside. Carpet in all the bedrooms along with plentiful closet space. Large backyard with plenty of room.



Gardening service included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5185223)