Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
9826 Peacock Circle
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

9826 Peacock Circle

Location

9826 Peacock Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home in Fountain Valley - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the very desirable City of Fountain Valley and within the Fountain Valley School District. Unit includes wood floor in the family and living room with duel fireplace. All stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, double oven, dishwasher in the kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside. Carpet in all the bedrooms along with plentiful closet space. Large backyard with plenty of room.

Gardening service included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 Peacock Circle have any available units?
9826 Peacock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9826 Peacock Circle have?
Some of 9826 Peacock Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 Peacock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9826 Peacock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 Peacock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9826 Peacock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9826 Peacock Circle offer parking?
No, 9826 Peacock Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9826 Peacock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9826 Peacock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 Peacock Circle have a pool?
No, 9826 Peacock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9826 Peacock Circle have accessible units?
No, 9826 Peacock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 Peacock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 Peacock Circle has units with dishwashers.

