Nicely Maintained home in great Fountain Valley Devonwood Estates! This SINGLE level home feature spacious 3 bedroom, 3 updated baths, neutral tile flooring, freshly painted. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, smooth top gas stove, granite counter tops, and the refrigerator is included.! Also two fireplaces and a backyard with a pool. This is a great opportunity to live in this highly desirable community! Great place to call home.