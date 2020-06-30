8900 Canary Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This LEASE is for the ADU only (Additional Dwelling Unit) that is attached to the main house with approx. 800 sq" ft' of living space All New Construction which includes it's own Private Entry, Partially Furnished with a New King size bed and frame hard wood floors, New cabinetry with light granite counters tops and full tiffany blue style backsplash, New frigidaire stove, refrigerator, new dish washer, slab tile plank flooring, Private Washer and Dryer in garage, New dinner table, Double Pane Window, All new construction, Rent includes: Gas, Water, Electric and Trash. Master Bedroom and Bathroom all new. walk-in shower with full tiled walls, low flush bowls. Please note that this listing will not be placed on Craig's List beware of any advertisements. For a private viewing please call Steven E at 949-246-7511