Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

8900 Canary Avenue

8900 Canary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Canary Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This LEASE is for the ADU only (Additional Dwelling Unit) that is attached to the main house with approx. 800 sq" ft' of living space All New Construction which includes it's own Private Entry, Partially Furnished with a New King size bed and frame hard wood floors, New cabinetry with light granite counters tops and full tiffany blue style backsplash, New frigidaire stove, refrigerator, new dish washer, slab tile plank flooring, Private Washer and Dryer in garage, New dinner table, Double Pane Window, All new construction, Rent includes: Gas, Water, Electric and Trash. Master Bedroom and Bathroom all new. walk-in shower with full tiled walls, low flush bowls. Please note that this listing will not be placed on Craig's List beware of any advertisements. For a private viewing please call Steven E at 949-246-7511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Canary Avenue have any available units?
8900 Canary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 Canary Avenue have?
Some of 8900 Canary Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 Canary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Canary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Canary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8900 Canary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 8900 Canary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8900 Canary Avenue offers parking.
Does 8900 Canary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 Canary Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Canary Avenue have a pool?
No, 8900 Canary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8900 Canary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8900 Canary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Canary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8900 Canary Avenue has units with dishwashers.

