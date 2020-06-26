18663 San Marcos St.

Amenities

parking pool basketball court tennis court some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool internet access tennis court

Studio apartment for rent in Fountain Valley - Property Id: 133065



Bright & airy open concept studio apartment in Chateau Blanc community.



-Second story unit with private entrance

-Cool evening sea breeze

-Friendly & quiet neighborhood

-Walking distance to restaurants (foodie paradise!), grocery stores, banks, gyms and salons

-Less than 5 miles to the beach

-Close to 405 freeway, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Santa Ana, Westminster & Garden Grove

-Community amenities include pool, basketball & tennis courts

-Bus stop in front of community



Orange Coast College - 4 mi

Golden West College - 5 mi

University of California, Irvine - 7 mi



Utilities included (Electricity, gas, water, trash; Internet to be negotiated)



1 vehicle parking limit

Please complete contact form and questionnaire for appointment to view property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133065

Property Id 133065



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4998879)