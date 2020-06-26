All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

18663 San Marcos St.

18663 San Marcos Street · No Longer Available
Location

18663 San Marcos Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

Studio apartment for rent in Fountain Valley - Property Id: 133065

Bright & airy open concept studio apartment in Chateau Blanc community.

-Second story unit with private entrance
-Cool evening sea breeze
-Friendly & quiet neighborhood
-Walking distance to restaurants (foodie paradise!), grocery stores, banks, gyms and salons
-Less than 5 miles to the beach
-Close to 405 freeway, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Santa Ana, Westminster & Garden Grove
-Community amenities include pool, basketball & tennis courts
-Bus stop in front of community

Orange Coast College - 4 mi
Golden West College - 5 mi
University of California, Irvine - 7 mi

Utilities included (Electricity, gas, water, trash; Internet to be negotiated)

1 vehicle parking limit
Please complete contact form and questionnaire for appointment to view property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133065
Property Id 133065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18663 San Marcos St. have any available units?
18663 San Marcos St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18663 San Marcos St. have?
Some of 18663 San Marcos St.'s amenities include parking, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18663 San Marcos St. currently offering any rent specials?
18663 San Marcos St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18663 San Marcos St. pet-friendly?
No, 18663 San Marcos St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18663 San Marcos St. offer parking?
Yes, 18663 San Marcos St. offers parking.
Does 18663 San Marcos St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18663 San Marcos St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18663 San Marcos St. have a pool?
Yes, 18663 San Marcos St. has a pool.
Does 18663 San Marcos St. have accessible units?
No, 18663 San Marcos St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18663 San Marcos St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18663 San Marcos St. does not have units with dishwashers.
