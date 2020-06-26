18663 San Marcos St.

Amenities
Studio apartment for rent in Fountain Valley - Property Id: 133065
Bright & airy open concept studio apartment in Chateau Blanc community.
-Second story unit with private entrance
-Cool evening sea breeze
-Friendly & quiet neighborhood
-Walking distance to restaurants (foodie paradise!), grocery stores, banks, gyms and salons
-Less than 5 miles to the beach
-Close to 405 freeway, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Santa Ana, Westminster & Garden Grove
-Community amenities include pool, basketball & tennis courts
-Bus stop in front of community
Orange Coast College - 4 mi
Golden West College - 5 mi
University of California, Irvine - 7 mi
Utilities included (Electricity, gas, water, trash; Internet to be negotiated)
1 vehicle parking limit
Please complete contact form and questionnaire for appointment to view property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133065
No Pets Allowed
