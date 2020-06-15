18642 Redwood Street

Amenities

*COMING SOON* Remodeled Fountain Valley Home With Giant Yard - This beautiful single level home has incredible upgrades and features. Situated on a large corner lot, there is a huge backyard that is nicely landscaped with plenty of room for entertaining and ample room to play and entertain. The entire inside has been remodeled including wood floors, custom kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances and amazing bathrooms. Other features include stainless steel appliances, wood floors, a finished garage with epoxy floors, double pane windows and a gas fireplace. There is also great privacy with this home as there is only one neighbor and the school behind is no longer in use. There is also plenty of open parking on the street as well as a long driveway with a two car garage. The Fountain Valley schools are top rated. This home is just a short drive from the beach, Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach and Bella Terra. There is also great freeway access as it is close to the 405 and 22 freeways. Sorry no pets and it is available for showings after April 1st.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4769014)