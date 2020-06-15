All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:34 PM

18642 Redwood Street

18642 Redwood Street · (949) 612-9406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18642 Redwood Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18642 Redwood Street · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*COMING SOON* Remodeled Fountain Valley Home With Giant Yard - This beautiful single level home has incredible upgrades and features. Situated on a large corner lot, there is a huge backyard that is nicely landscaped with plenty of room for entertaining and ample room to play and entertain. The entire inside has been remodeled including wood floors, custom kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances and amazing bathrooms. Other features include stainless steel appliances, wood floors, a finished garage with epoxy floors, double pane windows and a gas fireplace. There is also great privacy with this home as there is only one neighbor and the school behind is no longer in use. There is also plenty of open parking on the street as well as a long driveway with a two car garage. The Fountain Valley schools are top rated. This home is just a short drive from the beach, Pacific City, Downtown Huntington Beach and Bella Terra. There is also great freeway access as it is close to the 405 and 22 freeways. Sorry no pets and it is available for showings after April 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4769014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18642 Redwood Street have any available units?
18642 Redwood Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18642 Redwood Street have?
Some of 18642 Redwood Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18642 Redwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
18642 Redwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18642 Redwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 18642 Redwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18642 Redwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 18642 Redwood Street does offer parking.
Does 18642 Redwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18642 Redwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18642 Redwood Street have a pool?
No, 18642 Redwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 18642 Redwood Street have accessible units?
No, 18642 Redwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18642 Redwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18642 Redwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
