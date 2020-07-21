All apartments in Fountain Valley
Location

18206 Mesa Verde Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location in the highly desirable Tiburon community! This SINGLE level end unit home with no one above or below and with only one shared wall is sure to please! Beautifully updated with wood laminate flooring and neutral tile and carpet, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, and updated windows and sliding glass door. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet and counter space, smooth top electric stove, formica counter tops, and the refrigerator is included. From the kitchen you have direct access to your spacious private patio and the two car garage. Washer and dryer are located in the garage and are available for your use. Both bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans to keep you comfortable on those warmer days. Tiburon offers 5 pools, 2 clubhouses, playgrounds, and beautifully manicured greenbelts and grassy areas. Close to tons of restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Mile Square Park, freeways, and the Beach! This is a great opportunity to live in this highly desirable community! Great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18206 Mesa Verde Court have any available units?
18206 Mesa Verde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18206 Mesa Verde Court have?
Some of 18206 Mesa Verde Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18206 Mesa Verde Court currently offering any rent specials?
18206 Mesa Verde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18206 Mesa Verde Court pet-friendly?
No, 18206 Mesa Verde Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18206 Mesa Verde Court offer parking?
Yes, 18206 Mesa Verde Court offers parking.
Does 18206 Mesa Verde Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18206 Mesa Verde Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18206 Mesa Verde Court have a pool?
Yes, 18206 Mesa Verde Court has a pool.
Does 18206 Mesa Verde Court have accessible units?
No, 18206 Mesa Verde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18206 Mesa Verde Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18206 Mesa Verde Court has units with dishwashers.
