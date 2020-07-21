18206 Mesa Verde Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Great location in the highly desirable Tiburon community! This SINGLE level end unit home with no one above or below and with only one shared wall is sure to please! Beautifully updated with wood laminate flooring and neutral tile and carpet, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, and updated windows and sliding glass door. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet and counter space, smooth top electric stove, formica counter tops, and the refrigerator is included. From the kitchen you have direct access to your spacious private patio and the two car garage. Washer and dryer are located in the garage and are available for your use. Both bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans to keep you comfortable on those warmer days. Tiburon offers 5 pools, 2 clubhouses, playgrounds, and beautifully manicured greenbelts and grassy areas. Close to tons of restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Mile Square Park, freeways, and the Beach! This is a great opportunity to live in this highly desirable community! Great place to call home.