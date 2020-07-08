All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 18153 Rustic Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
18153 Rustic Court
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

18153 Rustic Court

18153 Rustic Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18153 Rustic Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Do NOT miss this fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1724 sq. ft. two story home in the coveted community of Concord Place in Fountain Valley. The complex has only 72 total homes and is one of the most highly sought after communities in the area. This gem has been well cared for and has had a number of upgrades...new paint, new flooring, new carpet, updated fixtures in entire home; as well as it having central air and heating with gas fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious two-car garage. The community has a large gated pool area with lap pool and large spa with chairs and covered lounging for total relaxation. Freeway close and across the street from a major hospital, near shopping centers, banks, restaurants and Mile Square Park just blocks away. This home is turnkey; so you can just pack and move and start to enjoy the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18153 Rustic Court have any available units?
18153 Rustic Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18153 Rustic Court have?
Some of 18153 Rustic Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18153 Rustic Court currently offering any rent specials?
18153 Rustic Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18153 Rustic Court pet-friendly?
No, 18153 Rustic Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18153 Rustic Court offer parking?
Yes, 18153 Rustic Court offers parking.
Does 18153 Rustic Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18153 Rustic Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18153 Rustic Court have a pool?
Yes, 18153 Rustic Court has a pool.
Does 18153 Rustic Court have accessible units?
No, 18153 Rustic Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18153 Rustic Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18153 Rustic Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine