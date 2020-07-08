18153 Rustic Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Do NOT miss this fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1724 sq. ft. two story home in the coveted community of Concord Place in Fountain Valley. The complex has only 72 total homes and is one of the most highly sought after communities in the area. This gem has been well cared for and has had a number of upgrades...new paint, new flooring, new carpet, updated fixtures in entire home; as well as it having central air and heating with gas fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious two-car garage. The community has a large gated pool area with lap pool and large spa with chairs and covered lounging for total relaxation. Freeway close and across the street from a major hospital, near shopping centers, banks, restaurants and Mile Square Park just blocks away. This home is turnkey; so you can just pack and move and start to enjoy the good life!