Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

3 bed 3 bath spacious condo 18134 Sand Dunes Ct Fountain Valley - MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community. With its beautiful wood floors you will proudly welcome your guest into a spacious and inviting living room. The kitchen is very bright and open with a walk in pantry that offers lots of storage. Upgraded bathrooms, scraped ceilings throughout, recessed lighting with dimmers, new doors and molding. Oversize master bedroom, extra-large closet and lovely greenbelt view. It is a well maintained home with copper plumbing, newer AC, and heat pump. Double pane windows throughout provide temperature control for your comfort and keep the home very quiet. In addition, it is the only home within the community that has a white rock roof for energy efficiency. You will enjoy the large back patio off the kitchen that is low maintenance and great for BBQ. 5 swimming pools, 2 club houses, playground areas, beautiful greenbelts with lush landscaping and grown trees. Its also ideally located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical facilities and only approx 4 miles from the beach.



***$700 off second months rent***



For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call 714-944-0700 or email us at info@olympiacorp.net



We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.



There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.



(RLNE5586898)