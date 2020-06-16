All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 18134 Sand Dunes Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
18134 Sand Dunes Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

18134 Sand Dunes Ct

18134 Sand Dunes Court · (714) 636-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18134 Sand Dunes Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18134 Sand Dunes Ct · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3 bed 3 bath spacious condo 18134 Sand Dunes Ct Fountain Valley - MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community. With its beautiful wood floors you will proudly welcome your guest into a spacious and inviting living room. The kitchen is very bright and open with a walk in pantry that offers lots of storage. Upgraded bathrooms, scraped ceilings throughout, recessed lighting with dimmers, new doors and molding. Oversize master bedroom, extra-large closet and lovely greenbelt view. It is a well maintained home with copper plumbing, newer AC, and heat pump. Double pane windows throughout provide temperature control for your comfort and keep the home very quiet. In addition, it is the only home within the community that has a white rock roof for energy efficiency. You will enjoy the large back patio off the kitchen that is low maintenance and great for BBQ. 5 swimming pools, 2 club houses, playground areas, beautiful greenbelts with lush landscaping and grown trees. Its also ideally located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical facilities and only approx 4 miles from the beach.

***$700 off second months rent***

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call 714-944-0700 or email us at info@olympiacorp.net

We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.

There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5586898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct have any available units?
18134 Sand Dunes Ct has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct have?
Some of 18134 Sand Dunes Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18134 Sand Dunes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18134 Sand Dunes Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18134 Sand Dunes Ct pet-friendly?
No, 18134 Sand Dunes Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct offer parking?
No, 18134 Sand Dunes Ct does not offer parking.
Does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18134 Sand Dunes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct have a pool?
Yes, 18134 Sand Dunes Ct has a pool.
Does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct have accessible units?
No, 18134 Sand Dunes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18134 Sand Dunes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 18134 Sand Dunes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18134 Sand Dunes Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity