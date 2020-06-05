All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

17735 Los Jardines West

17735 Los Jardines · No Longer Available
Location

17735 Los Jardines, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
carpet
Townhouse in highly-regarded Green Valley with quiet interior location and convenient floor plan - Townhouse in highly-regarded Green Valley with quiet interior location and convenient floor plan. Main floor includes one master bedroom and a Jack and Jill bathroom adjacent to den. And two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz counter tops and newer appliances. Laminate flooring, porcelain tile and plush neutral carpet. Dual pane vinyl windows and sliders in master bedroom. Green Valley boasts 21 acres of Private Parks, three pools, two clubhouses and playgrounds. Excellent Fountain Valley Schools, including both Cox Elementary and Masuda Middle School in the tract. SORRY NO PETS. THIS HOME DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITIONING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3569996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17735 Los Jardines West have any available units?
17735 Los Jardines West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17735 Los Jardines West have?
Some of 17735 Los Jardines West's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17735 Los Jardines West currently offering any rent specials?
17735 Los Jardines West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17735 Los Jardines West pet-friendly?
No, 17735 Los Jardines West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17735 Los Jardines West offer parking?
No, 17735 Los Jardines West does not offer parking.
Does 17735 Los Jardines West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17735 Los Jardines West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17735 Los Jardines West have a pool?
Yes, 17735 Los Jardines West has a pool.
Does 17735 Los Jardines West have accessible units?
No, 17735 Los Jardines West does not have accessible units.
Does 17735 Los Jardines West have units with dishwashers?
No, 17735 Los Jardines West does not have units with dishwashers.

