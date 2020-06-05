17735 Los Jardines West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Townhouse in highly-regarded Green Valley with quiet interior location and convenient floor plan - Townhouse in highly-regarded Green Valley with quiet interior location and convenient floor plan. Main floor includes one master bedroom and a Jack and Jill bathroom adjacent to den. And two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz counter tops and newer appliances. Laminate flooring, porcelain tile and plush neutral carpet. Dual pane vinyl windows and sliders in master bedroom. Green Valley boasts 21 acres of Private Parks, three pools, two clubhouses and playgrounds. Excellent Fountain Valley Schools, including both Cox Elementary and Masuda Middle School in the tract. SORRY NO PETS. THIS HOME DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITIONING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3569996)