17071 Ross St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

17071 Ross St

17071 Ross Street · No Longer Available
Location

17071 Ross Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Story Fountain Valley Pool Home With AC - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile

This one story FV pool home is almost 1,800 sqft with four bedrooms and two baths. Central air is included, laminate flooring throughout and carpet in the living room. Multiple use of skylights and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Moments to shopping along Beach Blvd and Bella Terra, easy access to 405 Fwys. Small quiet pet please. (More Photos Coming)

(RLNE5182261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

