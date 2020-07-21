17071 Ross St

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Story Fountain Valley Pool Home With AC - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile



This one story FV pool home is almost 1,800 sqft with four bedrooms and two baths. Central air is included, laminate flooring throughout and carpet in the living room. Multiple use of skylights and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Moments to shopping along Beach Blvd and Bella Terra, easy access to 405 Fwys. Small quiet pet please. (More Photos Coming)



(RLNE5182261)