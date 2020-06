Amenities

Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Fountain Valley available for lease July 1st. This lovely home was completely renovated from the studs-up in 2010. Bamboo flooring throughout. Designer tile in the baths accompanied by crushed-marble topped vanities. The kitchen boasts Quartz counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. Large back yard with pool, spa and gas fire-pit. The pool shows its age but includes new equipment and new heater. The pool is enclosed with a completely removable child protective fence. Close to mile square Park.